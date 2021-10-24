Freeway mourns losing daughter Harmony to cancer at 21

The longtime Philadelphia rapper broke the news on Instagram early Sunday morning

Philadelphia rapper Freeway on Sunday shared via social media that his daughter, Harmony, died of cancer at age 21.

Rapper Freeway attends the 2016 Budweiser Made in America Festival Day 1 at Benjamin Franklin Parkway on September 3, 2016 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

The longtime rapper, formerly signed to Jay-Z’s Roc-A-Fella Records, posted the news alongside a video on Instagram of Harmony dancing to Michael Jackson’s “Shake Your Body” at her 21st birthday celebration.

“You know the saying sugar and spice and everything nice, well that’s my Harmony! ❤️” Freeway began. “I promise y’all she was the sweetest most kind most caring generous loving adorable person I know. Allah Really blessed me putting her in my life.”

“I love her so much and this hurts so bad 😢,” continued Freeway, real name Leslie Edward Pridgen, adding that the video was taken a matter of months ago in February.

“Even though she was fighting cancer she was always happy and always smiling and she always brightened up my day,” the rapper wrote. “The only thing that’s giving me comfort is I know 100% that she believes in Allah and she was a good person. I truly believe she has everything it takes to enter into heaven. 🤲🏾🙏🏾❤️.”

“Please keep her in your prayers & please ask God to show her comfort and mercy,” Freeway asked of his supporters. “Listen Life & Death is very real! cherish your love ones & keep them close to you because you never know, we are not promised our next breath. She truly was my best friend and I don’t know what I’m gonna do this pain is unimaginable. 😢💔.”

Freeway’s loss comes less than a year after his son, Jihad, died at age 20 in Philadelphia.

“God knows I try my best to be strong, but this right here is a pain like I never felt,” Freeway captioned a photo of himself standing next to Jihad dressed in a graduation cap and gown.

“Please cherish your time and your love ones because we’re not promise the next breath,” Freeway continued. “I Pray Allah forgives my son for all Of his sins and I pray that Allah grants him the highest level of paradise. Ameen 😢 Please make dua for him & my family.”

theGrio’s Biba Adams contributed to this report.

