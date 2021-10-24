Vin Diesel walks Paul Walker’s daughter down the aisle during her wedding

The "Fast & Furious" actor stands in for late co-star, friend in Meadow Walker's wedding

In the Fast & Furious film franchise, Vin Diesel‘s character, Dominic Toretto, always refers to his heist team as his family.

That sentiment extended into real life for his co-star and close friend, the late Paul Walker.

As a familial gesture, Diesel walked Walker’s daughter, model Meadow Walker, down the aisle at her wedding earlier this month. Walker, 22, posted a photo on her Instagram page Saturday of Diesel and she linked in arms as she walked toward the alter to wed actor Louis Thornton-Allan.

Walker, wearing a Givenchy Haute Couture wedding gown, and Thorton-Allan were married earlier this month in the Dominican Republic in front of an intimate gathering of family and friends, as reported by Vogue.

“We couldn’t have imagined it to be any more perfect and personal—and honestly it was easy and simple,” Walker said. “Louis and I knew exactly what we wanted from the start. It was a very intimate celebration.”

Walker’s father co-starred with Diesel in five Fast & Furious films and appeared in six overall. The series also features actors Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges and Michelle Rodriguez.

Paul Walker’s last film, Furious 7, was released in 2015, nearly two years after his death. Since then, the franchise has released two more films, as well as the spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, starring Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham.

Walker died on November 30, 2013, in a car crash in Los Angeles, according to The Guardian. He was killed by trauma and burns after the driver, friend and financial advisor Roger Rodas, crashed a Porsche Carrera GT while driving over 100 mph. Rodas was also killed.

Walker was 40 years old.

Diesel and Meadow Walker, who was 15 at the time her father’s death, maintained a close bond. Diesel posted a tribute to Walker on her 21st birthday to his Instagram in 2019, writing, “I could say that I am so proud of the person you are becoming… but the truth is I have always been proud of you. Love you kid.”

Meadow would go on to found the Paul Walker Foundation, which was created to protect oceans and wildlife, as reported by CBS News. She is currently the president of the foundation.