DMX’s alleged 15th child comes forward amid estate battle

DMX reportedly left no will when he died on April 9.

At the time of rapper DMX’s death in April, his estate was left in a state of uncertainty.

Further complicating things is the fact that he allegedly fathered so many children. A Georgia woman named Raven Barmer-Simmons has come forward alleging that she is the daughter of the late rapper — his 15th child — as the battle over his estate continues, Page Six reported.

Barmer-Simmons has reportedly made contact with Simmons’ 14 other alleged children; a DNA test will be given to each of them to confirm paternity. During an interview with The Breakfast Club earlier this year, Simmons stated that he had 15 children between nine different women.

The three-time Grammy-nominated rapper and actor did not leave a will and had very little liquid assets at the time of his passing on April 9 at age 50. The rapper died in White Plains Hospital in White Plains, N.Y. “from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain,” according to the Westchester County medical examiner’s office.

Simmons’ fiancée, Desiree Lindstrom, applied to be legally declared his “common law wife” and petitioned to become the administrator of his estate. They shared a 5-year-old son, Exodus. A judge denied Lindstrom’s application. Two of Simmons’ other daughters, Sasha Simmons and Jada Oden, also petitioned to be administrators of the estate, which is estimated to be worth approximately $1 million.

On Friday, Judge Helen Blackwood appointed Simmons’ sons Xavier, Tacoma, and Sean Simmons as temporary administrators of his estate. Simmons shared Xavier, 28, Tacoma, 21, and Sean, 18 with ex-wife Tashera Simmons. The two were married from 1999 to 2014.

The fight over Simmons’ estate comes after another deceased music legend’s estate recently settled a dispute that lasted for over a decade: After 15 years, members of James Brown’s family finally reached an agreement over his estate, which is valued at anywhere between $5 million to more than $100 million, as reported by the Associated Press.

Much like Simmons’, one of Brown’s most recent romantic partners had filed for control over the Grammy-winning singer’s assets. Tomie Rae Hynie, with whom Brown shared a son, claimed to be Brown’s wife, but a South Carolina court ruled that Hynie and Brown had not been legally married, and therefore she did not have a right to his estate.

