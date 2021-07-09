DMX’s cause of death officially confirmed by medical examiner

Vulture confirms the cause of death in a detailed report with sources from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office

It’s been months since the tragic passing of hip-hop legend DMX. According to a report by Vulture released on Thursday, a medical examiner has finally confirmed his cause of death.

As theGrio previously reported, the world mourned in April when rap legend DMX–born Earl Simmons— tragically passed away at 50. Passing on at White Plains Hospital surrounded by loved ones, the rapper has since then been celebrated through various tributes and celebrations, though he is still sorely missed.

Now, according to Vulture, the cause of his death has finally been confirmed months later.

Victoria Bekiempis at Vulture reports that DMX officially died “from a cocaine-induced heart attack that caused a lack of blood circulation to his brain,” per a source from the Westchester County medical examiner’s office. The source told the outlet, “It was cardiac arrest for a period of time, so there was no circulation to the brain,” and later explained that “acute cocaine intoxication had caused this chain of events.”

While it was previously reported that he had suffered from some sort of overdose, the specifics of his death had not been confirmed until now. Per the Vulture report, “An analysis of Simmons’s urine showed the presence of cocaine. The medical examiner’s office did not perform an autopsy, as they had determined the cause of death based upon documentation furnished by medical professionals and police.”

“His death literally happened immediately because the brain was dead,” the source told Vulture. “So obviously, there were a number of days where he was on ventilatory support and so forth in the hospital,” the source said. “However, he was diagnosed brain-dead early on … He never woke up from [a] coma.”

The report also details that DMX’s longtime attorney Murray Richman has slammed rumors suggesting that the COVID-19 vaccine led to his death. “Persons who made that statement had no basis to formulate a belief,” he reportedly shared while confirming the rapper never had the virus nor the vaccine.

theGrio reported DMX’s family statement on the day of his passing in April. His family shared at the time, “He loved his family with all of his heart and we cherish the times we spent with him. Earl’s music inspired countless fans across the world and his iconic legacy will live on forever. We appreciate all of the love and support during this incredibly difficult time. Please respect our privacy as we grieve the loss of our brother, father, uncle and the man the world knew as DMX.”

