Chanté Moore’s got a man and it’s former BET exec Stephen Hill

The couple celebrated Hill's 60th birthday on Tuesday

Legendary R&B singer Chanté Moore stunned fans when she revealed her engagement this week to former BET President of Programming, Stephen G. Hill.

Moore and Hill celebrated his 60th birthday on Tuesday. The couple gushed over their relationship in a photo shared on their respective Instagram pages. The intimate image shows them cozied up and watching the sunset on what appeared to be a yacht in the ocean.

(Credit: Getty Images and Moore/Facebook)

In the caption for the images, Moore’s message begins with lyrics from “Happier Than the Morning Sun” by Stevie Wonder. She wrote, “I’m happier than the morning sun and that’s the way you said that it would be… If I should ever bring you inside my life…”

She ended the caption with a loving message to her boo.

“There are mountains, valleys and hidden coves, full of treasures I’ve never seen before … that are pouring out of your heart! Thank you for showering me with more than I ever expected!! Happy Birthday and I love you! Who knew 30 years ago~ through many chance meetings… we would end up H E R E!?!? 🥰 But, here we are…. WE will enjoy OUR gift of the ‘PRESENT!’ 💜💞💜”

In the post, Moore noted that she “couldn’t think of a better way to say~ what love, peace and joy I feel~ because of you @stephengranthill.”

Hill shared the same image on his IG account along with the caption, “This has been my best year ever and the continuation of that best is just beginning,” he wrote.

“Selebrating [sic] a solar spin today and am brand new. After 21,915 days…this ol’ heart is skipping the right beats on the regular. May you, right now, at whatever age you are, feel as strong, vibrant and in love as I am right now…at 60. Best birthday ever. I love you. #RightOneSavedMyLife”

Hill also posted a video of him and Moore dancing and singing to Junior’s “Mama Used to Say”. In the caption, he noted that they are engaged. Check out the clip below.

The award-winning songstress has not yet announced her wedding date but Hill would be her third husband.

Moore was previously married to actor Kadeem Hardison, with whom she shares a daughter with and singer Kenny Lattimore, with whom she shares a son.

Moore reportedly noted in her book “Will I Marry Me?” that, “After the last divorce I had to figure out and understand that I was the common denominator with it all.”

In a 2017 interview with Rolling Out, Moore was asked, “Is it hard to find love?

“It’s hard to find love for anybody,” she replied. “As an artist, people make assumptions about you. And, they make assumptions about who they have to be for them to be special to you. It’s a whole lot of presumption that happens before you can say, “Hi, you are attractive. My name is…” or for me to say, “You look handsome…”

She continued, “A man has to be secure to be in my life. Women know we outnumber men, and we give allowances for behavior that we shouldn’t. I won’t allow it. I believe in waiting for the right person to see me and be confident in themselves not to worry about the singer.”

Hill exited the BET network after 17 years in 2017. Most recently, he reportedly helped put together the American Music Awards, which go down Nov. 21.

