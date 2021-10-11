Phaedra Parks says she isn’t sure about getting remarried: ‘I like dating’

Parks also opened up to 'Page Six' about being a single mom and raising young Black boys during summer 2020

Loading the player...

One Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has no plans of getting remarried anytime soon. In a recent interview with Page Six, Phaedra Parks says, “she likes dating,” when asked about her personal life.

It’s been four years since Parks’ dramatic exit from The Real Housewives of Atlanta following her intense fallout with Kandi Burruss. Since then, she has kept busy as a practicing attorney, an actress, and keeping fans updated through adorable photos of her sons on social media.

The reality TV personality opened up to Page Six over the weekend talking about her life, motherhood, and whether or not she sees herself walking down the aisle again.

Phaedra Parks attends a special Atlanta screening of ‘PAW Patrol: The Movie’ hosted by Phaedra Parks at Regal Atlantic Station on August 15, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“People often ask me if I want to be remarried,” she told Page Six. “I’m looking for love but I’m not sure that I want to be married again because I like dating. I like having fun, I like laughing, I like lavish gifts!”

While having fun dating, Parks is still focused on her job as mom. “The single mom life is crazy, but I wouldn’t change it for anything,” she shared. Parks has two sons, Ayden “Prince” (11) and Dylan “Mr. President” (8), with her ex-husband Apollo Nida, who was heavily featured on RHOA. Speaking of her sons, she told the outlet, “they’re my world.” The boys have grown up significantly since their mom left RHOA, she explained.

“They have grown up so much,” she shared. “Dylan is a third grader and Ayden just entered middle school. They’re definitely polar opposites. Ayden is very similar to me in that he’s super charismatic and wants to be a lawyer. And then Dylan is super creative and loves the arts, which is the other side of me.”

Parks also opened up about raising Black sons during the current social-political climate, specifically on the heels of the Black Lives Matter movement and summer of 2020.

She revealed to Page Six, “It was very tough because Ayden and Dylan go to a very elite private school where they are the minority. A lot of people did not share our political views and it was very difficult to explain to them why it was important to fight back against things like police brutality. There have been very interesting conversations that I thought I would never have with my children because it sounds so much like the ‘60s.”

Phaedra Parks speaks onstage at The Points Guy Awards on December 4, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for The Points Guy)

She also added that she made sure to take her sons to rallies, saying, “I take them so they’ll not only be very in touch with Black culture, but also aware that there is a struggle for people and not everyone lives like we do. They’re very privileged.”

Per reports earlier this year, Parks has been rumored to join a Real Housewives spin-off series alongside RHOA alum Eva Marcille, RHONY‘s Dorinda Medley, and a handful of wives from other cities. A source told The Daily Mail earlier this year, “No doubt the drinks will flow and drama will ensue as the women spend a week together…each one of these women is television gold, and they are all Bravo fan favorites.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!