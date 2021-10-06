Omarion reacts to Lil Fizz’s public apology for dating his ex

Omarion says the apology from his former bandmate was "appropriate"

Omarion isn’t holding any hard feelings when it comes to his former bandmate Lil Fizz having dated Apryl Jones, Omarion’s ex-girlfriend and the mother of his two children.

The O singer is definitely ready to put the scandal behind him after Fizz shocked the reality TV and music world with a public apology while onstage during a stop at the Millennium Tour on Saturday night.

Lil Fizz apologizes for DATING Omarion’s baby mother on stage at the Millennium Tour .. thoughts ??? pic.twitter.com/nPlFAkhWgA — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) October 2, 2021

TMZ caught up with the B2K frontman at the airport and got his take on the surprise apology. Omarion admitted that he was caught off guard by the whole thing.

“Nothing is expected, it was definitely appropriate,” Omarion told the publication. When TMZ asked whether or not the situation is now water under the bridge and if he plans to move on and “take over the world with the tour and music,” Omarion responded, “That’s what I will be doing.”

He also made sure to note there will be no new B2K music that he’s a part of.

Lil Fizz, Apryl Jones and Omarion (Getty Images)

Fizz began dating Jones years after she and Omarion split. All three appeared on the first two seasons of the VH1 hit reality series, Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood (LHHH). During the first two seasons, Omarion and Jones were in a relationship.

They split shortly after they stopped appearing on the show. Jones has stood by her claim that Omarion abandoned her and their children without warning, and has refused to address things since. She said she was left nearly destitute and depressed while battling postpartum issues after giving birth to their daughter. Omarion said the couple simply grew apart.

Omarion and Apryl Jones in happer times at the BET AWARDS ’14 on June 29, 2014, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Earl Gibson III/Getty Images for BET)

Fizz remained on LHHH, while Jones built a lifestyle brand and re-emerged on the show a few seasons later. Per Jones, she and Fizz were already close friends, but rumors about them having had more than just a platonic relationship began spreading.

They initially denied those claims before confirming a romantic relationship during the season finale, much to the dismay of fans and co-stars who felt the two broke code with Omarion.

The couple insisted Omarion was owed nothing, with Fizz claiming he and Omarion weren’t even friends. Jones credited Fizz with helping her rebuild her life and self-esteem after her split with Omarion. But it wasn’t enough to keep the two together.

Fizz reportedly could not take the world’s criticism.

“I think it was a lot of pressure on our relationship…I think that [Omarion] also played a part in it, too, which made him feel like he was putting me in a situation and, you know, all of that pressure,” she said. “It was just better to end it and be amicable and walk away from it because it wasn’t going to work,” Jones told Madame Noire.

In an attempt to bury the hatchet, Fizz told Omarion onstage, “I think it wouldn’t be right if I didn’t take this moment bro to publicly apologize to you. ”I did some f—–s—- to my brother. I’m not proud of it, man. So I want to say humbly and sincerely apologize to you for any turmoil and dysfunction I caused between you and your family.”

Fizz was blamed for putting a halt to B2K’s run on the original Millennium Tour. After a successful U.S. run, Omarion continued on without his group members. J-Boog accused Fizz and the Jones saga for being the reason that Omarion moved forward without the group.

