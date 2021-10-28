Cynthia Bailey explains why she missed Gregg Leakes’ funeral as NeNe calls out former castmates

Bailey said she couldn't attend the official celebration of life because she was out of town, but she later visited the widowed reality star.

Loading the player...

Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna Cynthia Bailey is responding to comments recently made by her former co-star, NeNe Leakes, about missing the memorial service of recently deceased Gregg Leakes.

Bailey told Page Six that she didn’t attend the memorial event, which was held at NeNe’s club, The Linnethia Lounge. Bailey said she couldn’t be present at the official event because she was out of town, but instead spent time alone with the widowed reality star at the club.

“I’m really glad, honestly looking back, that I didn’t make it to the actual celebration [of life] because I think if I had, I never would have had the moment that I got to have with her, just hanging out with her at her lounge and pretty much closing the place down,” Bailey said a recent interview.

“We really got to spend some one-on-one time together. And I know that wouldn’t have happened had I been there with everyone else,” Bailey added.

Bailey said she and her husband, Mike Hill, “felt so bad” about missing the event. “I decided that once I got back to Atlanta, I really wanted to, you know, just try to see her,” she added. “I wanted to give my condolences and just give in my respect out of respect for Gregg in person.”

(Credit: Getty Images)

Earlier this week, NeNe commented on the situation in an interview with Atlanta’s V-103 radio station. “[Cynthia] didn’t even come to the repast. She did come like a week later, after everything was done.”

Leakes confirmed that Bailey came by the lounge and said that the situation between the two and other cast members of “Housewives,” is “almost like a dysfunctional family.”

Members of the Bravo “family” who did attend included Charrisse Jackson Jordan, Drew Sidora and husband Ralph Pittman, Apollo Nida and fiancée Sherien Almufti, Peter Thomas, Porsha’s fiancé Simon Guobadia, Derek J, Tanya Sam, Kim and Kroy Biermann, Mariah and Dr. Aydin Huq, and Dr. Jackie Walters.

In addition, Jamal Bryant spoke at the celebration of life, and Tamar Braxton performed.

Housewives Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Marlo Hampton, Phaedra Parks, Eva Marcille, and Lisa Wu attended.

Cynthia says she was disappointed to hear what NeNe had to say, but wouldn't change a thing. https://t.co/OYSgNMh0N8 — TMZ (@TMZ) October 28, 2021

However, Leakes blasted other stars of the show saying, “Actually I was surprised because the first set of flowers I got was a bouquet from like all the Housewives, like they went in together,” NeNe shared. “I’m like, ‘Why do y’all need to go in together and buy some damn flowers? If all y’all work … you can spend your own $200.’’’

“That’s the way I’ve always been,” Leakes added.

For her part, Bailey said visiting Leakes was “a little awkward at first.” She told Page Six: “I didn’t really know what to do with myself.”

However, Bailey noted that she mourned Gregg Leakes, calling his passing from colon cancer on September 1, “devastating.”

Immediately after Gregg’s death, Bailey tweeted a picture of herself with the entrepreneur, writing, “So many good times & so many amazing memories. Gregg was always so loving, funny & kind. So blessed to have had him in my life. Sending my heartfelt condolences to @NeNeLeakes and her family. Thinking of you & my heart and prayers are with you.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!