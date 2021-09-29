NeNe Leakes shares some of late husband Gregg’s final words

The "Real Housewives of Atlanta" alumna said his last words to her were, "I'm not going to leave you. God is going to bless you."

Reality TV star NeNe Leakes is sharing some of her late husband’s final words in a revealing interview since his passing.

In a conversation with PEOPLE magazine, she said she finds comfort in the conversations the two shared in the days before Gregg Leakes‘ death after a long battle with colon cancer.

In this 2015 photo, reality TV star NeNe Leakes (left) and husband Gregg Leakes (right) pose for a photo during Katya Leonovich’s “Bisected Beauty” presentation at The Highline Loft in New York City. (Photo: Kris Connor/Getty Images)

“The last five days before his passing was really beautiful,” Leakes said. “All of his children were there. His best friends were there. Our closest friends were there. We all sat with him around the clock.”

“We talked a lot,” she said, “and we made peace with what was happening,”

Gregg Leakes passed away on Sept. 1 at home surrounded by his loved ones.

His actress-entrepreneur wife, the Real Housewives of Atlanta alumna, told PEOPLE his last words to her were, “I’m not going to leave you. God is going to bless you.”

“He said he wanted me to move on with my life,” she added.

In the days following the death of her husband, NeNe shared several throwback videos of the two. In one, she shared them dancing to “It Would Be You” by Johnny Gill.

The now-widow told PEOPLE the transition to life without her husband has been difficult.

“Gregg handled a lot of things in our life,” she said. “There were some things I didn’t know — some of the simple things. I didn’t even know who the lawn guy was.”

“I was having to ask him questions like that,” she continued, “and he said to me, ‘If you go into my office and look on the wall, I left an envelope taped to the wall.’ And so I went and looked on the wall, and there was a manila folder he had stuck to the wall that said, ‘Open this if anything ever happens to me.’ When I opened it up, he had a letter to Brentt (their 22-year-old son) and telling us certain things, like where we needed to pay stuff and who was the accounting person to talk to because we didn’t know anything. And I thought to myself when I looked through all the stuff that he had written and the things that he had left, that that took a lot of strength.”

Nene said she told Gregg she wouldn’t have chosen any other husband. “I married you twice, crazy man!” she reportedly told him.

The couple married in 1997, divorced in 2011, then remarried in 2013.

Nene told the magazine she still thinks of Gregg, who was an entrepreneur and realtor, as just being away on a trip, saying, “I’m still waiting for him to come home.”

