Kansas mom seeks help after apartment complex clears out wrong unit

Myrohn Guthrie and her daughters found their Kansas City home completely empty, down to food in the fridge, due to a clerical error.

A mother of two is facing hardship after the management company at her apartment complex cleared out her unit in a clerical error.

Myrohn Guthrie said she and her two daughters, Royce and Ryin, walked into their Kansas City home to find it completely empty — down to the food in her refrigerator.

“I just started crying immediately and my jaw dropped and I was like, oh my God,” Guthrie said.

She told a local Fox News station, that when she first made the shocking discovery, the apartment managers told her to call the police, thinking it must have been a burglary. However, Guthrie pressed the issue, saying she spent several hours explaining that there was no way burglars had done this.

Eventually, she says, they checked their records and told her, “We’re so sorry we cleaned out the wrong unit.”

According to the report, someone was supposed to “trash out” a townhome in the complex that had a similar address to Guthrie’s, but was, in fact, off by one number.

She estimated that the cost of her belongings was upwards of $30,000, but noted that she didn’t have rental insurance. What makes the situation worse, Guthrie added, is losing important family keepsakes and documents like social security cards.

Guthrie said she has been disappointed by the response from Seldin Company, which manages the property at Gateway Plaza Townhomes where she had lived for two years. “They haven’t asked ‘do you or your kids have somewhere to stay, do you have food do you have clothes?”‘ she said.

After multiple calls from various news outlets, the Seldin Company stated on Wednesday that it is investigating the issue and “working toward a resolution” for Guthrie.

For her part, the mom of two says she has no intention of remaining in the apartment complex, and that the hardest thing of all has been explaining to her children what happened. “They keep asking me, they want to go home, they want to go play with their toys, they want to play with slime, they want to play with their iPads, but it’s all gone,” Guthrie said.

The family is currently staying with friends.

Guthrie created a GoFundMe to assist with restoring the belongings that will help her and her daughters get their lives back on track.

