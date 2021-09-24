Son wears mask in school picture after mom tells him to keep it on: ‘I listen to my mom’

The first-grade student refused to remove his mask for his school picture, even after the photographer asked him to do so.

School pictures will look a lot different for one set of parents this year. Nicole Peoples’ son Mason took his first-grade pictures recently and unlike his previous school photos, it’s difficult to tell if he’s smiling. That’s because Mason followed his mother’s directive and refused to take his mask off, despite the school photographer instructing him to do so.

As COVID-19 continues to rage on and schools across the country have to adapt to conflicting mask mandate reports, Nicole took the lead on whether or not her son would wear a mask all day, and that includes taking school pictures.

The mom boasted about Mason’s listening skills in a recent Facebook post, sharing the interaction between the photographer and her son.

Photographer: Ok, take your mask off.

Mason: My mom said to keep it on all the time unless I’m eating and far away from everybody.

Photographer: I’m sure it’s ok to take it off for your pictures.

Mason Peoples (Nicole Peoples Facebook)

Mason: No, my mom seriously told me to make sure to keep it on.

Photographer: Are you sure you don’t want to take it off for 2 seconds?

Mason: No Thank you, I always listen to my mom!

Photographer: Ok, say cheese!

Nicole says she couldn’t be more proud of her young son for following her rules. “I’m so proud of him for sticking to his word but I should have been more clear about my rules on this day,” she wrote.

Comments of support poured in for Nicole, many of whom cheered on Mason for staying COVID-19 safe.

“You should be proud! It has to be hard to stand up to an adult but he had the confidence to stand up for what he thought was right,” one user wrote. “Good job mama!”

“I love it! What an incredible keepsake from this crazy era we’re living through,” another chimed in.

“That’s hilarious! I wish some of my students were that committed to wearing their masks,” one teacher added.

With the outpouring of support, including coverage from NBC in Richmond, Virginia, Nicole updated her post to let all those know Mason is watching and grateful.

“Mason and I are overjoyed and in awe of the outpouring of love that we have received over his picture day school picture,” she wrote. “He has read so many of your comments with the biggest smile on his face! He is so happy to see so many people proud of him and saying he did such a good job! (He is so proud!).

All of you have made my little one’s day!! He is such a good kind-hearted, caring, loving, smart, and helpful little boy. Thank you for showing him that his honesty and integrity will make a big difference in this world.”

Nicole says some reached out wanting to send Mason a gift for listening to his mother and setting a good example for his peers.

To that end, the proud mom created a GoFundMe, which will go toward Mason’s college fund.

