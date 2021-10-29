Five spooky films with Black stars to stream this Halloween

From "Night Books" on Netflix to "Black as Night" on Amazon Prime Video, there is plenty to stream this holiday weekend.

Loading the player...

Having trouble finding the perfect scary movie to watch? theGrio‘s got your back with five spooky titles to stream this Halloween weekend.

With so many streaming services, including Netflix, Hulu, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video, it can be hard to find the perfect movie to watch in the fall. Sometimes the mood calls for a thrilling slasher, a family-friendly Halloween special, or a classic throwback. Check out these five flicks, each of which have a Black lead or supporting cast:

Screenshot via YouTube: Black As Night – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Black as Night

Black as Night on Amazon Prime is among the most exciting films of the year. Starring budding scream queen Ashja Cooper, Black as Night is a horror thriller from Blumhouse Productions, the company behind hit films like Us, Ma and the 2018 Halloween.

This vampire focused flick follows Shawna (Cooper), a resourceful teen girl who spends the summer slaying vampires after being attacked in her hometown of New Orleans. Check out the blood-sucking trailer below:

There’s Someone Inside Your House

We weren’t kidding when we said Ashja Cooper is a scream queen. The actress also stars in the latest Netflix slasher, There’s Someone Inside Your House. This time in a supporting role, the actress plays Alexandra Crisp, a girl who, along with her classmates, is being stalked by a killer in their Nebraska hometown.

With a young cast and some brutal kills, the film gives slasher fans everything they want and then some, with Cooper standing out amongst her class as they fight for their lives.

Queen of the Damned

It’s been twenty years since the tragic passing of Aaliyah, and along with her catalogue finally being available to stream, fans have honored the late singer’s legacy by revisiting filmography as well. An official adaptation of the novel The Vampire Lestat (by Interview with a Vampire’s Anne Rice), the film features Aaliyah as Akasha, “the first vampire.”

The film was completed before her death and released posthumously, gaining a cult following amongst her millions of fans. You can stream Queen of the Damned on Hulu.

Muppets Haunted Mansion

Get the family together for a frightening evening with everyone’s favorite muppets. Streaming on Disney Plus, Muppets Haunted Mansion is based on the popular Disney World ride, and finds Miss Piggy, Kermit and the rest of the gang on a Halloween-themed adventure.

The special also features cameos from stars like Yvette Nicole Brown and Taraji P. Henson. Check out the trailer for the special below:

Night Books

Another great selection for the entire family, Night Books is a new dark fantasy film on Netflix. Starring newbie Lidya Jewett, the film follows scary story fan Alex (Winslow Fegley), who “must tell a spine-tingling tale every night — or stay trapped with his new friend in a wicked witch’s magical apartment.”

Jewett was also seen in NBC’s Good Girls, as well as the hit film Hidden Figures. Watch the trailer for Night Books below.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!