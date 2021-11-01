Ari Lennox cancels Houston concert, then reveals she has COVID-19

The "Pressure" singer was supposed to perform on Oct. 30 for Good Vibes Only Festival, but tweeted on Oct. 28 she was cancelling "due to unforeseen circumstances."

Loading the player...

This Halloween weekend, Ari Lennox was set to perform at the Good Vibes Only Festival in Houston, Texas. However, just two days prior to the event, the singer/songwriter announced on her social media that she was bowing out of her performance. It would later be revealed that she had contracted COVID-19.

The “Shea Butter Baby” singer posted to her Twitter page on Oct. 28, “Due to unforeseen circumstances with my health, I won’t be able to perform at the Good Vibes Only Festival in Houston this weekend. It truly breaks my heart and I hope I can make it up to you all and the festival soon. Love y’all [heart emoji] please still turn up for me.”

Ari Lennox poses backstage at the 2019 Soul Train Awards presented by BET at the Orleans Arena on November 17, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

Due to unforeseen circumstances with my health, I won’t be able to perform at the Good Vibes Only Festival in Houston this weekend. It truly breaks my heart and I hope I can make it up to you all and the festival soon. Love y’all 💔 please still turn up for me. — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 28, 2021

Lennox was slated to perform at the festival with a line-up that included Burna Boy, Monaleo and DJ Drama, according to the official website. Touted as “H-Town’s favorite block party,” the Good Vibes Only Festival was created to “bridge the gap from the individual to the collective, while simultaneously highlighting Houston’s vibrant and hip culture through the arts.”

The following day, Lennox wrote a follow-up tweet, disclosing that she had COVID-19, writing, “covid plus anxiety is hell,” and following that tweet with “This sh– wild lonely and wild. 2021 is one hell of a year.”

covid plus anxiety is hell — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 29, 2021

A fan replied with a tweet trying to sympathize with Lennox, saying “Tbh I hadn’t thought abt what Covid would’ve be like for someone who loves their job. For me, it was like a nice vacation to have it. But for you, it’s gotta be mad stressful.”

Lennox then replied with, “Its hard to view it as a vacation when it’s taken so many lives and hurt so many people. I just can’t view it like that. It’s just constant paranoia.”

Its hard to view it as a vacation when it’s taken so many lives and hurt so many people. I just can’t view it like that. It’s just constant paranoia — Ari Lennox (@AriLennox) October 29, 2021

Her last performance before her cancellation in Houston was a set during Dreamville at the Rocks in Morrison, Colorado. The concert was a showcase featuring her and her Dreamville labelmates, J.I.D, EarthGang, Bas, Cozz, Lute & Omen, at the Red Rocks Amphitheater, according to the venue’s official website.

Lennox’s next scheduled performance is on Nov. 12 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds, according to her website. She is part of the massive, three day Day N Vegas Festival line-up, which includes acts like Kendrick Lamar, Jazmine Sullivan, Roddy Ricch, SZA, and Lil Uzi Vert. It has yet to be announced if Lennox will be cancelling that date as well.