Travis Scott announces Astroworld Festival line-up

The Grammy-winning artist brings back his music festival for its third year this November.

This spring, fans bought 100,000 tickets to Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival without even knowing who would be playing. The full lineup was finally announced Tuesday.

The festival will take place Nov. 5 and 6 at NRG Park, once again in Scott’s native Houston, Texas. The multi-generational, genre-bending mixture setlist ranges from Hip-Hop artists 21 Savage, Roddy Rich, Master P, and Lil Baby to R&B singers SZA, Don Toliver to Hall of Famers Earth, Wind & Fire to Alternative favorites Tame Impala and Toro Y Mio. Scott, who has run the festival since its inception in 2018, will headline the two-day event.

The third edition of the Astroworld Fest was announced in April with the theme “Open Your Eyes to a Whole New World” and adds an extra day of shows, as reported by Rolling Stone. In addition to the music sets, the festival will also maintain the carnival motif it borrows from Six Flags AstroWorld, as well as Scott’s 2018 album of the same name, according to the press release. Attendees will have access to an assortment of 30 amusement park rides, including a roller coaster, bumper cars, and a Ferris wheel.

There will also be carnival games inside of the park, and fans will be to win over 100 custom prizes, including limited edition items that will not be available anywhere else. Carnival sponsors The Houston Astros, Nike, and Raising Cane’s will each provide some of the limited edition grand prizes.

More than 50,000 came out for the 2019 festival, which featured an eclectic group of artists including Pharrell Williams, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Following the lineup announcement, the festival is offering a limited run of two-day general admission tickets starting at $349 each at the event website. A portion of the festival’s proceeds will go to Scott’s charity, Cactus Jack Foundation, which was founded to provide education and creative resources for youth.

This year’s festival time around was originally scheduled to take place on November 9, 2020. However, like most festivals last year, it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To ensure safety for the festival, there will be strict rules enforced for concert-goers, which can be found on the official website.

All ticket buyers must show proof of full vaccination or provide a printed negative COVID-19, which must be obtained within 72 hours of attending. Those who will show their vaccination card must have had their second dose 14 days or more prior to attending the festival.

