The Collective PAC supports these Black candidates for Election Day

The founders of The Collective PAC released a statement Tuesday announcing the organization’s support of 78 Black candidates running for office in local, state, and federal elections across the country.

The Collective PAC is the nation’s largest political action committee dedicated to increasing Black political engagement, representation, and power across all levels of government. Founders Quentin James and Stefanie Brown James, released a statement on Tuesday noting that the group is “overjoyed to have endorsed a slate of dedicated and experienced leaders ready to progress their communities and our country forward.”

The statement reads:

“On November 2nd, The Collective PAC is proud to have 78 endorsed candidates on the ballot running for office in local, state and federal elections across the country. The years between Presidential and Midterm Elections are often referred to as “off years”; but, we know there are no days off when it comes to supporting future policy makers and exercising our right to vote at the polls. As an organization working to change the face of power by closing the representation gap in Black elected leadership at all levels of government, we are overjoyed to have endorsed a slate of dedicated and experienced leaders ready to progress their communities and our country forward.”

The Collective PAC is working to create an America where Black people are equally represented at every level of government, per a press release.

Launched in August of 2016, a statement on the official website notes that the organization “has helped 121 candidates win general elections at the local, state and federal level thus far.”

The Black super PAC has “raised and bundled over $10,000,000 from over 57,000 individual contributions,” and “given and bundled over $1,000,000” to endorsed candidates’ campaigns.

The Collective PAC is set to launch the Black Campaign School training this fall for candidates and campaign operatives from around the country. Visitors to the website are greeted with a message that states: “Officially launching in Fall 2021 — an expanded Black Campaign School will provide a political destination for the Black Ecosystem to build winning strategy and beloved community across the map. Our approach to Electoral Justice is rooted in innovation, rigor, Black joy and healing.”

The group uses its annual Black Political Power Summit to reach Black voters and voting rights activists, and expand its efforts to help “elect African American candidates to public office on the local, state and federal level.”

Election Day is taking place in 35 states on Nov. 2. As reported by theGrio’s White House Correspondent April Ryan, Democrats should “panic” if they lose the state of Virginia, says political strategist Cornell Belcher of Brilliant Corners.

The Democratic pollster explained to theGrio that Virginia has 450 more registered Democratic voters and if there is a loss for the Democratic gubernatorial ticket, it would be in part due to unmet promises on the federal level. This includes failing to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.

“​​When you look at voting rights, which is the number one issue among African-Americans, specifically African-American women,” Belcher emphasized. “If you look at the issue of voting rights and how some feel that has gotten short shrift from national Democrats, does this put a wet blanket over over turnout efforts?”

When it comes to voting rights, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has made moves for a vote to be taken on Wednesday on the Senate version of the John Lewis voting rights bill. However, the legislation is not expected to move forward because of the filibuster, which allows a minority of senators to overrule the majority of senators. The 50 Republicans in the Senate are almost certain to filibuster the John Lewis act.

