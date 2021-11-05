Chris Rock refers to anti-vaxxers as ‘dumb Kyrie motherf—ers’ at show

Rock has also promoted testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Loading the player...

Chris Rock made his feelings towards anti-vaxxers very clear during an appearance at Brooklyn Steel and even name-dropped a popular anti-vaccine basketball player while doing it.

Wednesday, while taking the stage to introduce The Strokes, the 56-year-old comic told the audience, “I haven’t seen any shows since COVID. Has anybody been like, ‘Throw your mask in the air, and wave it like you just don’t care?’ Where’s my anti-vaxxers at? Where you at? You f—ing dumb Kyrie motherf—ers.”

Chris Rock was at Brooklyn Steel last night to introduce The Strokes…but first he roasted anti-vaxxers and gave everyone a new name for them 🤣pic.twitter.com/Aa6dhg4arg — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) November 4, 2021

The comments were in reference to Kyrie Irving, a point guard for the Brooklyn Nets. His controversial stance to defy New York City’s vaccine mandate for professional athletes to get vaccinated to practice or play in public venues will cost him millions, theGrio previously reported.

Rock, on the other hand, is an incredibly vocal supporter of the vaccine and has made it a habit to use his platforms to urge his supporters to get vaccinated.

“Hey guys I just found out I have COVID, trust me you don’t want this,” he posted back in September, before ending with, “Get vaccinated.”

(Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

But it’s worth noting that Rock was a fan of the vaccine well before he personally contracted the coronavirus.

He revealed his vaccination status back in May while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“You know, I skipped the line, too … I didn’t care,” he told Fallon about his experience getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. “I used my celebrity, Jimmy. I didn’t care. I was like, ‘Step aside, Betty White. Step aside, old people. Judge Judy, kiss my a–. I did Pootie Tang, let me in the front of the line.’ I was like Billy Zane on the Titanic, I tell you that. Leo [DiCaprio] died. Billy Zane lived to see another day. I don’t want to be Leo at the bottom of the ocean. Billy Zane got another woman after that thing.”

Rock has also promoted testing, mask-wearing, and social distancing since the very beginning of the pandemic.

Inside Kyrie Irving’s stance to bypass the COVID-19 vaccine, with reporting on his reasoning, and where this leaves the seven-time All-Star and the Brooklyn Nets — on @TheAthletic: https://t.co/4JYv9F22Tg — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 12, 2021

Irving, on the other hand, has yet to play in a Brooklyn Nets game with the NBA season nearly 10 games in. He recently took to Instagram Live to clarify why he’s making the choice to forego the mandate.

“It’s not being anti-vax. It’s about what feels good to me. I’m feeling uncertain … and that’s OK. I know the consequences of the decision I make with my life. … It’s crazy times that we’re in. I haven’t hurt anybody. I haven’t committed a crime,” he explained.

“If you choose to get the vaccine, I support you. Do what’s best for you. I continue to pray for all those out there who have lost people to the pandemic to COVID.”

Irving maintained that overall he isn’t against the vaccine, but he does have serious reservations about federal mandates that require people to get the vaccine in order to do and keep their job.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!