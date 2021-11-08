Kenan Thompson to host 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The sketch comedy staple and SNL star will host the ceremony, which airs on E! this December.

Kenan Thompson already balances two popular series, and just booked another gig. The Emmy-nominated star was tapped to host the 2021 People’s Choice Awards in Santa Monica Dec. 7.

After getting his start on Nickelodeon’s All That and becoming the longest-running cast member on Saturday Night Live, Thompson has cemented himself as one of the most popular sketch comedians to ever do it. He’s currently working on the second season of his NBC sitcom Kenan, which premiered early this year.

Kenan sees Thompson play a widowed dad “juggling a high-profile job as the host of an Atlanta morning show and raising his two girls,” per Deadline. Chris Redd, also of Saturday Night Live fame, plays Thompson’s brother. The sitcom debuted to solid ratings, leading to a second season renewal announced in April. Thompson serves as executive producer of the series.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFOR NIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Kenan Thompson ttends the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at L.A. LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Thompson, 43, is also up for two awards himself: “Comedy TV Star” and “Male TV Star,” both for his performances on the latest seasons of Saturday Night Live. The ceremony covers a vast amount of content across the entertainment field, including “40 categories across movies, television, music, and pop culture.

At the time of the second season announcement, Thompson took to Instagram to celebrate the accomplishment with a heartfelt video to his many followers. He told his fans, “I just want to let ya’ll know, now that I’m stopped at a red light…season 2, is on the way. It’s been confirmed. God is good, Amen!”

The night will begin with Live from E!: The 2021 People’s Choice Awards, a red carpet special airing at 7 pm EST/PST on E!. To see the full list of nominations, to vote for your favorites to win and more, head to the official People’s Choice Awards website.

