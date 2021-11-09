‘RHOP’ reunion: Gizelle opens up about her split with Jamal, Candiace and Mia get into it

Part 1 of the reunion had plenty of laughs, tears, and drama as the women broke down Season 6

Season 6 of The Real Housewives of Potomac finally came to a close last week, and last Sunday night Bravo kicked off the first episode of the FOUR-part reunion.

The last season of RHOP included major drama and shade and the first installment of the reunion show did not disappoint.

The women of RHOP — Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Wendy Osefo, and Mia Thornton— reunited with Andy Cohen to share their thoughts months after filming the season finale and had plenty to say about the show and where their relationships are headed in the future.

Check out theGrio‘s top moments from the reunion below.

New girl on the block

Thornton, the newest housewife, made quite the impression in her first season. The businesswoman, who disagreed with just about every other woman in the cast at one point or another defended herself on Sunday night’s first reunion episode, specifically citing the tension between her and Bassett.

Bassett and Thornton famously got into it in Season 6, with Thornton coming down hard on Bassett for calling her mother “low-budget” on one episode, after she referred to Bassett’s music video as such.

While Bassett insists it was a simple “yo mama” joke, Thornton has a difficult relationship with her mother, who has worked hard to maintain a sober lifestyle. At the reunion, Bassett called Thornton out for “parading her mother” around for the show.

Gizelle opens up about Jamal

As RHOP fans may remember from last year’s Season 5 reunion, former cast member Monique Samuels and her infamous binder caused quite the stir. Samuels insinuated that Jamal Bryant, Gizelle’s ex-husband turned boyfriend, was cheating on her with multiple partners. As Season 6 followed the dissolution of her romantic relationship with Jamal, Gizelle opened up to Andy and the women about where the former couple stands now.

Teatime on the Potomac: RHOP Premiere Screening Event – pictured: (l-r) Adore Bryant, Gizelle Bryant, Grace Bryant, Angel Bryant (Photo by: Shannon Finney/Bravo)

Cohen asked Bryant how she felt after finding out Jamal had cheated on her, again.

She said, “I am not a big crier…everyone knows that.”

While the other cast members seemed skeptical, Bryant said that kind of extreme emotional response is just not in her nature.

Is Van Jones dating one of the housewives?

In the Season 6 finale, Bryant told Juan Dixon that she was dating someone. When Cohen pressed her on who it was, she said she was seeing a TV personality. While his name was never revealed, Cohen then asked Bryant if she’d ever dated CNN’s Van Jones, to which she responded, “yes.”

Osefo, however, was not buying it, telling Cohen, “She’s not his type. She likes women of integrity.”

Osefo and Bryant have tangled in Season 6, after she confronted Bryant for spreading rumors about her husband, Eddie Osefo, on a cast trip.

Candiace and Mia break down their rift

In the reunion episode, the ladies get into the nitty-gritty of their disagreements throughout the season. Bassett said that she didn’t know about Thornton’s fractured relationship with her mother before making the “trash” comment, saying, “If I knew that she had the trauma that she has with her mother, I would not have said that. I would have talked about something else.”

The RHOP reunion shows continue with Part 2 on Sunday, Nov., 14 at 8 p.m., Part 3 on Sunday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m., and Part 4 on Sunday, Nov. 28 at 8 p.m.

Watch a first look trailer below.

