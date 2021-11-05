Reality Roundup: Potomac reunion trailer, NeNe Leakes on ‘The Real,’ and more

theGrio has the latest in reality TV news from the week

Loading the player...

With the Potomac reunion just a few days away, and major news happening with The Real Housewives of Atlanta, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup of the week!

Potomac for Life

After weeks of anticipation, The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion is finally airing this weekend, and Bravo released an official trailer teasing the epic special. The entire cast (Gizelle Bryant, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Karen Huger, and Mia Thornton) join Andy Cohen in various shades of pink in the upcoming reunion. The trailer features many funny and tense moments, as the women look back on season 6 of the reality series.

(Credit: YouTube screenshot)

The trailer also teases a surprise appearance: Nicki Minaj is stopping by to give the ladies of Potomac her two cents on the season, theGrio previously reported. While the trailer only teases her surprising the women, the special is sure to be a must-watch event for RHOP fans.

Love & Hip Hop Drama

Some major drama came from the crew over at Love & Hip-Hop this week as well. The Blast reported this week that reality star Moniece Slaughter was accused of punching another woman, at a Cardi B party no less.

Per official legal documents obtained by the outlet, a 40-year-old woman requested a restraining order against Slaughter after claiming “she was attacked.” The woman claims that the first time Slaughter attempted to strike her, she “caught her hand” before security stopped her. “She then came back a second time and threw a drink on me and some friends and then attempted to attack a female that she believed had her hand on my shoulder,” she shared in the documents.

Read the full report here.

Real Housewives of Dubai

This week also brought big news in the Bravo world: a new Real Housewives city was officially announced. Andy Cohen appeared on The Today Show on Monday to reveal The Real Housewives of Dubai has officially been greenlit, with a 2022 premiere date. While the cast details are still under wraps, reports have surfaced of some potential women to star in the first season of the franchise.

Shadow and Act reports that the cast may feature several women of color, including Lesa Milan Hall, who was featured on BET‘s College Hill.

I’m told the rumored Real Housewives of Dubai cast is Caroline Stanbury, Caroline Brooks, Chanel Ayan, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan Hall and Nina Ali. 💰 pic.twitter.com/31PSIjMcDf — Anthony Dominic (@alloveranthony) November 1, 2021

NeNe Leakes on The Real

NeNe Leakes attends VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers at Paramount Studios on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for VH1/Viacom)

OG of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, NeNe Leakes also made headlines this week when appearing on The Real. While theGrio previously reported Leakes revealed she would “be happy” to return to RHOA, she also opened up about her life following the tragic passing of her husband Gregg, and the status of her relationship with Cynthia Bailey.

Speaking to her relationship with Bailey, Leakes revealed, “Um…we’re cordial, and I’m happy with cordial!”

Check out her interview with the hosts of The Real below:

RHONY drama continues

The drama from The Real Housewives of New York has spilled outside of the show, theGrio previously reported. There are rumors circulating as to why the reunion was canceled and claims Eboni K. Williams, the first Black housewife of the franchise, allegedly filed a formal complaint against Ramona Singer. The story is continuing to evolve as Variety confirmed on Thursday Bravo conducted the internal investigation into the formal complaints made against Singer.

Variety reports, “The first complaint against Singer was lodged in December 2020 by a crew member, and the claim in question was corroborated during the investigation.” Later in summer 2021, Williams reportedly made a separate complaint that was looked into by “an independent third party.”

Read the full Variety report here.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!