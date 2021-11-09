Will Smith gifted cash bonuses to ‘King Richard’ castmates

Smith personally wrote checks to several members of the cast he led as compensation for the pivot by Warner Bros. to HBO Max release.

The star of the upcoming King Richard gifted his castmates bonuses after learning that Warner Bros. had changed the distribution plans of the film.

Will Smith personally wrote checks to several members of the cast he led, including actresses Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton, who play tennis-playing sisters Venus and Serena Williams, respectively.

Will Smith, who stars as Richard Williams in the upcoming film, “King Richard,” gifted his castmates bonuses after learning Warner Bros. had changed its distribution plans. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

He also gave gifts to co-stars Tony Goldwyn, Jon Bernthal and Aunjanue Ellis, among others, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

THR noted that the bonuses were given as compensation for the pivot to simultaneous HBO Max release strategy. King Richard will be released in theaters and HBO Max next Friday, Nov. 19, a move that could result in lowered residual payments for Smith’s co-stars, while he is reportedly taking home as much as $40 million.

Smith’s young co-stars have repeatedly praised him for his generosity and demeanor.

“Being on set with him was an absolute blast,” Singleton told Elle Women. “He made sure that everyone felt comfortable and safe and had a great time — it was never a dull moment — ever.” Added Sidney: “He made sure everyone felt included and felt the love. He has such a big heart.”

In a recent interview, Serena Williams said “no word describes it better than surreal” of seeing Smith become her father for the role and witnessing the talented young actresses portray her and her older sibling.

“Just to see these incredible actresses and everyone behind it just putting this all together about our dad’s journey but, because of myself and my sister, it really is like, ‘Wow, OK, really? Are we really something?’”

“Then to have Will play this role as my father, she added, “and the way he just embodied Richard Williams, it just took the whole film to a whole new level. It’s so emotional, it’s well done, and it’s a brilliant piece of work.”

Tennis365 noted that both young women underwent vigorous tennis training to play the characters of the two tennis champs. The left-handed Sidney had to learn to play with her right.

Another co-star, Layla Crawford, said Smith gave the cast “different treats all the time.”

“He’s just such a generous and sweet person,” Crawford declared. “He also gave us iPhone 12 Pro Max gifts in boxes. We ripped them open, and everyone started crying. I literally cried my eyes out — it was the best gift ever.”

Goldwyn, best known for his role of President Fitzgerald Grant III — the fictional U.S. president from the Kerry Washington-helmed ABC series, Scandal — also told Access Hollywood about Smith’s legendary generosity.

“I’ve been doing this for over 30 years. I have never worked with anyone as generous as Will,” said Goldwyn. “What you said [he gave bonuses/gifts to all of the talent] is true. When this movie, when Warner Brothers decided not to release it, to put it out on streaming, there was a lot of controversy, as people know, and we just got a call from Will, saying, ‘I’m going to make this right.’ I’ve never experienced it, I was floored. I just couldn’t believe it.”

As previously reported, in addition to starring in the biopic of Richard Williams, the father of the Williams sisters, Smith releases his highly anticipated memoir, Will, today.

