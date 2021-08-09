Nick Cannon challenges critics over seven children with four different women: ‘Eurocentric concept’

The TV personality appeared on 'The Breakfast Club' and opened up about the public's reaction to his growing family

Nick Cannon is sharing it all. After making headlines this year for his unconventional fatherhood journey, the TV personality opened up during an appearance on The Breakfast Club, explaining that only having “one person for the rest of your life” is a Eurocentric concept.

As theGrio has reported, Cannon welcomed four children in the past year, and now has seven children overall. Twitter had plenty to say about Cannon’s ever-growing family, with many questioning his lifestyle choices, especially considering the fact that his children come from five different mothers.

In an appearance on The Breakfast Club on Monday, however, Cannon broke down exactly why he believes there is nothing wrong with his life — as unconventional as it may seem to some.

Nick Cannon attends Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Premiere Karaoke Event at The Peppermint Club on December 13, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/Getty Images)

.@NickCannon answers the question we're all asking… why so many kids?!?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bykMEvBLXl — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 9, 2021

In the interview with Charlamagne and DJ Envy, Cannon explained that having been through “so much” in his life, “the best place” is with his kids. The hosts then insisted that people have more of an issue with Cannon having multiple baby mothers than with the number of kids.

Cannon responded, “But why do people question that? That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it.”

“I have no ownership over this person,” he shared, insisting that he never “subscribed to that mentality” when discussing the history of the institution of marriage.

He continued, “Because we’re so indoctrinated into it, like, ‘We have to have it this way,’ I don’t subscribe to that. I actually think women are blessing us. Those women, and all women, are the ones that open themselves up to say, ‘I would like to allow this man in my world, and I will birth this child.’ So, it ain’t my decision, I’m following suit.”

Nick Cannon and singer Mariah Carey (right) with their kids Moroccan and Monroe Cannon at Nickelodeon’s 2017 Kids’ Choice Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Cannon’s seven children include his first set of twins, son Moroccan and daughter Monroe, with singer Mariah Carey. He also has a daughter Powerful Queen, and a son, Golden with Brittany Bell, as well as twin boys born in June, Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa. His youngest son, Zen, born in July, is with Alyssa Scott.

Cannon previously shared his co-parenting philosophy specifically with Carey, with People Magazine in 2018. He said at the time, “It’s funny when they say ‘co-parenting’ — that phrase is a little redundant … You can’t co-parent, you have to parent, and that’s what we do well because when it comes to our children, we’re selfless individuals — they’re first.”

