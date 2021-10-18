Lil’ Kim says Nick Cannon is her manager, calls him a ‘best friend’

The rapper appeared on Complex's "Hiking With Rappers" interview series

Loading the player...

In a recent interview, rapper Lil’ Kim revealed that fellow rapper, host, and personality Nick Cannon is her manager, calling him one of her “best friends.”

Lil’ Kim recently took part in Complex‘s “Hiking With Rappers” interview series, in which rappers take on Los Angeles trails, often opening up about their careers in the process. Joined by host King Keraun, Lil’ Kim talked about everything from her self-care processes to her various career achievements, while admitting “she never hiked a day” in her life and doesn’t like it at all.

Still, the “Crush on You” rapper dropped some gems and exclusive tea, including details about her friendship with Cannon.

(Credit: Getty Images)

Towards the end of the interview, Keraun asked Lil’ Kim about what fans should expect from the rapper coming down the line. She revealed that she just shot Miracle Across 125th Street alongside Cannon, who she calls one of her “best friends.”

She shared in the interview, “I just shot a movie with Nick Cannon,” she said. “Nick Cannon, people don’t even know, like he’s one of my best friends. We’ve been best friends for years…and we just shot a movie called Miracle Across 125th Street.”

She went on to refer to the film as “the Friday of Christmas movies,” adding, “I really did that movie for Nick, but I love doing movies.”

She continued, “It’s part of my next level. Nick is convincing me. You know he’s my manager?” While Keraun responded saying he did not know he was her manager, he quipped about Cannon’s much-talked about personal life, adding, “I did not know that…your manager has like 20 kids!”

Defending her manager and best friend, Lil’ Kim says in the video, “Leave my manager alone!” Cannon has seven children: twins Moroccan and Monroe with Mariah Carey, a daughter Powerful Queen and a son Golden with Brittany Bell, twin boys Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa and his youngest son Zen with Alyssa Scott, theGrio previously reported.

Nick Cannon attends Nick Cannon, Meruelo Media, Skyview Announce Radio Syndication on December 04, 2019 in Burbank, California. (Photo by Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images)

Cannon opened up about criticisms of his unconventional parenthood journey, calling the criticism a very “Eurocentric concept,” theGrio reported. He shared in an interview on The Breakfast Club, “…but why do people question that? That’s a Eurocentric concept when you think about the ideas of, like, you’re supposed to have this one person for the rest of your life, and really that’s just to classify property when you think about it.”

.@NickCannon answers the question we're all asking… why so many kids?!?😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bykMEvBLXl — The Breakfast Club (@breakfastclubam) August 9, 2021

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, ‘Dear Culture’ or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!