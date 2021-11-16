DaniLeigh charged with assault after altercation with DaBaby

The clash between the singer and the MC, with whom she has a baby daughter, has played out on social media as a real-time breakup.

Loading the player...

The clash between rapper DaBaby and singer DaniLeigh, who have a 3-month-old daughter, played out on social media this week, with fans and critics alike choosing sides in their apparent real-time breakup. The episode has resulted in two counts of simple assault for DaniLeigh.

According to The Charlotte Observer, police responded to DaBaby’s home on Sunday around 11:59 p.m., where the rapper told Charlotte-Mecklenburg officers that DaniLeigh, whose real name is Danielle Curiel, had assaulted him.

The drama between singer DaniLeigh (left) and rapper DaBaby (right), who have a daughter together, has been playing out on social media. (Photos: Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images and Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

He was told to contact the Magistrate’s Office to pursue charges.

DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, called officers again Monday morning and reported another assault. Curiel was then served with a criminal summons for simple assault for both incidents.

The events leading up to the initial altercation played out on social media for days, with both Kirk and Curiel sharing live videos and Instagram posts in which they disparaged each other.

DaBaby just went live on Dani Leigh page for like 20 seconds and sounds like they up to no good pic.twitter.com/UNb74AROcP — The Hood Reporter (@OhhMar24) November 15, 2021

Both Dababy and Danileigh are clowns. Prayers to the baby. pic.twitter.com/lrogogB9nU — Thickie Smalls (@SizeMeUpp) November 15, 2021

The situation appears to have started with Kirk telling Curiel he wanted her and their daughter to leave his home.

“I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home after three months,” DaniLeigh posted on Instagram Monday morning.

Monday evening, DaniLeigh shared that she had left the home, and she thanked fans for their support.

DaBaby responded with his own post Monday, saying “nobody was put out” and adding that he called police for his own safety.

“I would like to swiftly remove myself from any of the ‘hostile’ behavior put on display moments ago,” DaBaby wrote on Instagram, as previously reported.

“This here thing has gone far enough for shawty to crash out on her own and it saddens me because i still got a queen to raise,” he continued. “The last hour has been documented for my safety and business done based on my reputation, with multiple threats of setting up an internet scheme & a person refusing to not let me go. Me and somebody else here knew to record her.”

Twitter had harsh words for both DaBaby and DaniLeigh as they sparred for the world to watch, a young daughter in their midst.

“DaBaby a lame with money,” one viral post read. “Whether she wrong or not, recording and arguing with her while she tryna feed a baby is lame asf.”

“DaBaby music not good enough to be in some sh*t every other month,” said another.

Another commenter said, “Both Dababy and Danileigh are clowns. Prayers to the baby.”

DaBaby seemingly ended the episode with posts about his upcoming tour and most recent EP, Back On My Baby Jesus Sh*t Again, writing Monday night on Instagram: “I done been beat on and yelled at and chased around like one [of] them fatal love attraction type girls. But I knew to keep it together… End of the day no big deal I don’t want no charges pressed or nothing I just want her peacefully removed… My focus right now is solely on this new project and this LiveShowKillaTour starting Nov. 26th. Hate shawty went out that way but that ain’t my business I’m a father first always, and always will be.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio podcasts “Dear Culture” or “Acting Up?” Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!