Dr. Dre’s ex-wife Nicole Young asks authorities to help collect $1.5 million from producer

Young filed for divorce from the rapper in June 2020.

Dr. Dre’s ex-wife has turned to the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department for help collecting legal costs she claims the music mogul owes.

Nicole Young’s legal team is seeking to collect the $1.5 million owed to her per a court order via a writ of execution filed against Dre, RadarOnline reports. The two have been involved in a tense separation for quite some time now. Young filed for divorce from the rapper in June 2020. Over a year later, the proceedings continue.

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Young originally requested $2 million per month for spousal support, but in July, a judge ordered Dre to pay $300,000 a month in spousal support to his ex. As reported by Page Six, Dre will have to continue paying monthly “until she remarries or enters into a domestic partnership — or unless the court orders otherwise at a later date.”

The agreement will also end if either one of them dies, court documents say.

He also has to continue paying for her health insurance and the California homes that they once shared, including one in Malibu and another in Pacific Palisades.

In September, Dre was ordered to pay $1.5 million in legal fees for Young. Per the documents of the temporary order, the judge laid out exactly why the legal fees of this amount are being covered.

Dr. Dre (L) and Nicole Young (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

“The attorney’s training and experience in family law. Ms. Samantha F. Spector and Lisa Helfend Meyer, certified family law specialists, have significant years of experience in family law and have extensive practical experience in complex family law matters,” the statement reads.

“Considering the level of the case’s complexity, and the issues involved, an attorney of their level and skill is reasonably necessary; and therefore, the various hourly rates of the primary and secondary attorneys participating in this litigation are reasonable and justifiable.”

The newly filed court document instructs the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department to “enforce the judgment” owed of $1,224,607, which grows with interest of $335 per day it remains unpaid. Once the Sheriff’s Department serves Dre with the paperwork, Young can proceed with “levying the judgment against his bank accounts to collect,” RadarOnline reports.

Young alleges Dre was physically abusive to her throughout the course of their marriage and noted that he “punched her in the face.”

Dre has denied the allegations, but earlier this year Young shared in a statement, “…it is misleading, revolting, and insulting for Andre to suggest that I have not been abused because, as a victim of relentless abuse and isolation, I did not create and maintain a contemporaneous record of abuse inflicted on me.”

Per a report from TMZ, a judge signed off on the music mogul’s request to become officially divorced from Young in June. Young wants the prenup declared invalid because Dre agreed a few years into their marriage that he would not enforce it. Dre denies this and says the prenup is ironclad.

Young reportedly believes she is entitled to half of Dre’s billion-dollar estate.

This article contains additional reporting from theGRIO’s Jared Alexander.

