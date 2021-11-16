Keyshia Cole’s adoptive father dies from COVID-19 complications

Fans are sharing their condolences to Cole, who also lost her mother, Frankie Lons, earlier this year

Keyshia Cole has unfortunately suffered another familial loss this year. She confirmed on Sunday evening that her adoptive father, Leon Cole, Jr., passed away from COVID-19 complications.

Cole first confirmed the news by responding to a fan on Twitter, who tweeted out their condolences to the singer. The fan wrote, “I’m so sorry to hear about the loss of your father!!…I’m praying for you and your family during this difficult time!!”

Cole replied to the tweet by simply writing “Thank You” along with the prayer hands emoji.

Her adoptive mother, Dr. Yvonne Cole, took to Facebook to confirm the news of her husband’s death.

“With a heart of sadness and sincere condolences, we solicit your prayers for Dr. Yvonne Cole and the Cole family in the passing of Mr. Leon Cole, Jr. You are welcome to leave your prayers and any heart warming [sic] messages as they deal with the passing of Mr. Leon Cole Jr, due to COVID 19 complications. We appreciate the support for our family from around the world,” the post reads.

Yvonne Cole posted about Leon’s COVID-19 diagnosis and challenges on Facebook earlier in the month. She wrote on Nov. 6, “Mr. Cole is currently experiencing several health challenges due to COVID-19. He’s in the ICU. We ask that you send your support, love, well wishes and prayers of comfort and healing to Mr. Cole and his loved ones at this time.”

Wednesday morning, Keyshia Cole wrote about her loss to her fans on Instagram. In a caption of Leon’s photo, she wrote, “So here we are💔💔 He’s the entire reason my last name is COLE, The only father I knew, he did such a great job here on earth!!!!! He made sure (Even tho he wasn’t my biological father) to keep a stable foundation and roof over all of our heads during our upbringing!!!!”

The R&B singer tragically lost her mother, Frankie Lons, in July after years of Lons battling drug addiction. Cole took a social media hiatus after the news broke and opened up about her loss when she eventually returned.

“I really did think it was the best thing to come on here. I don’t even think it was the right time or the wrong time because I’m not ready for this. I’m not ready to even be on this Live right now. I’m not ready for that. But I’m here, and I’m present, and I’m showing up. And that’s, I think, what, for me, matters right now,” she wrote.

