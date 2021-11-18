DJ Khaled and Cari Champion to host 2021 Sports Illustrated Awards

The Sports Illustrated Awards will stream live from the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, Florida on December 7

Sports Illustrated announced on Thursday the second annual Sports Illustrated Awards (The SI Awards) presented by Pepsi Stronger Together. The event will be hosted by DJ Khaled and Cari Champion and will feature musical performances by 2 Chainz and DJ IRIE.

After debuting virtually in 2020, The SI Awards will broadcast live from Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida. The event is slated for Tuesday, December 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET.

Host DJ Khaled told with theGrio that “since this is the first major sports award show in person for some time, it’s extremely exciting to be hosting. It will be amazing to see sports and entertainment come together once again to celebrate and highlight players across the board.”

When asked what viewers should look forward to with this year’s awards, Khaled said they’d be in for a special announcement. “There’s a lot to be excited about at this year’s show — the 2021 SI Sportsperson of the Year will be revealed live. It’s the first time the awardee and magazine cover star will be announced at the event and my brother 2Chainz is performing.”

The coveted Sports Illustrated Sportsperson of the Year dates back to 1954 and is recognized as one of the most prestigious honors in all of sports media. Last year, LeBron James became the first three-time winner, receiving the award for the effort he put towards the fight to end voter suppression.

Joining him on the list of 2020 winners were Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (Super Bowl LIV champion) who sat out the 2020 season to serve as an orderly during the COVID-19 pandemic, Patrick Mahomes (Super Bowl MVP) who pushed the NFL to recognize the Black Lives Matter movement and encouraged voter registration across the country, Naomi Osaka (U.S. Open champion) an advocate for social justice, and Breanna Stewart (WNBA Finals MVP) who spoke out against racism and for women’s equality.

Past winners that have joined the event include Serena Williams, Michael Jordan, Megan Rapinoe, Tiger Woods, Muhammad Ali, and many more.

Sports Illustrated’s December issue spotlighting the 2021 Sportsperson of the Year will hit newsstands on December 16, and the cover will be available digitally following the reveal during the live broadcast.

