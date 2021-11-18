Drake pulls French Montana feature amid Astroworld lawsuits

Drake was set to appear on Montana's album, 'They Got Amnesia', which drops Friday.

The release of Drake‘s newest song, a collaboration with French Montana, is being put on hold amid lawsuits from the Astroworld tragedy.

French is set to release his latest album, They Got Amnesia, Friday. While a Drake feature was confirmed for the project, Variety confirms the song “Splash Brothers” has been halted out of “respect for the victims.” The track will likely be attached to a future deluxe version of the project.

Fallout from the tragic Nov. 5 Astroworld Festival incident continues. The death toll has climbed to 10, and festival founder Travis Scott and Live Nation have been hit with a barrage of lawsuits.

Other companies associated with the festival, including Apple, Epic Records, and the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation, have been sued for $750 million by more than 125 fans who attended the festival. The lawsuit alleges that the artists and their organizers were negligent in “failing to properly plan the concert, train security personnel and host a safe event.”

Drake was a surprise guest during the Astroworld set, coming out to perform “Sicko Mode” alongside Scott.

Following the tragedy, Drake took to social media with an official statement: “I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy. I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself.”

He continued, “My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering. I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can. May God be with you all.”

Scott also shared a statement regarding the tragedy.

“I’m absolutely devastated by what took place last night. My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival. Houston PD has my total support as they continue to look into the tragic loss of life,” he wrote.

He continued, “I am committed to working together with the Houston community to heal and support the families in need. Thank you to Houston PD, Fire Department and NRG Park for their immediate response and support. Love You All.”

