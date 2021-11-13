Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia to face off on Verzuz

DJ Paul confirmed all five Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members and all living members of Three 6 Mafia will be there

A Verzuz battle between two hip-hop supergroups, Bone Thugs-N-Harmony and Three 6 Mafia, is set to take place Thursday, Dec. 2 in front of an audience in Los Angeles, live streamed as usual to viewers around the world.

Over a year and a half after Three 6 Mafia founder DJ Paul announced the two groups had a face-off in the works, according to Revolt, the long-awaited event was confirmed by Verzuz via social media on Friday.

“IT’S THAT TIME,” the official Verzuz account tweeted. “Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia LIVE from Los Angeles!!”

IT’S THAT TIME 🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bone Thugs-N-Harmony vs Three 6 Mafia LIVE from Los Angeles!!



Thursday, DECEMBER 2ND

MORE DETAILS COMING SOON!#VERZUZ pic.twitter.com/YVuTXEpZco — VERZUZ (@verzuzonline) November 13, 2021

Fans and supporters can stream the event on Triller and the Verzuz Instagram account.

More details about the live venue will be released in the coming weeks.

DJ Paul took to Instagram on Saturday to explain the battle wasn’t going to take place through Verzuz until producer and co-creator Swizz Beatz contacted the groups with the suggestion roughly 25 minutes before the originally scheduled event was set to begin on Apr. 30, 2020.

Now, he said, after staying in touch with Swizz over the past several months, as well as producer and Verzuz co-creator Timbaland who worked out the logistics, both groups will take the stage in full force this December.

Members of the Academy Award winning rap group Three 6 Mafia, Juicy J, Frayser Boy and DJ Paul provide an interview on Saturday, April 1, 2006 at the Rock ‘n Soul Museum in Memphis, Tennessee. The first rap band to ever win an Oscar was given a key to the city of Memphis by Mayor W.W. Herenton. (Photo by Mike Brown/Getty Images)

“We got to do it for the culture,” DJ Paul said in a self-recorded video, continuing to explain the history between the two groups, a relationship that had a rocky start but has blossomed into a friendship of nearly 25 years.

“Back in the day, Bone and Three 6 had a beef — big, big misunderstanding,” DJ Paul said. “We was all young and kids, you know what I’m saying, but in 1997, we became friends and we’ve been friends ever since.”

Paul, who co-founded Three 6 Mafia with his late brother and emcee Lord Infamous and rapper Juicy J, confirmed that the showdown will feature “all” living members of the group, including the likes of Project Pat, Gangsta Boo, Crunchy Black and more.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – FEBRUARY 22: Bone Thugs-N-Harmony attends the premiere of USA Network’s “Unsolved: The Murders of Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G. at Avalon on February 22, 2018 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

He also confirmed all five Bone Thugs-N-Harmony members, including Bizzy Bone, Krayzie Bone, Wish Bone, Layzie Bone and Flesh-n-Bone, will be opposite them as the groups engage in a friendly competition and celebration of two legendary discographies.

“3-6 Mafia is about to surprise a lot of people and show how impactful their music has been on hip hop,” wrote one Twitter user on Friday. “So many artists have been sampling their music over the years.”

The previous Verzuz battle, featuring legendary emcees Big Daddy Kane and KRS-One was held on Sunday, October 17, 2021, at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center.

