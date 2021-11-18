Tami Roman offered husband a chance to have a child with another woman

The actress told 'The Real' that she wanted him to be able to carry on his legacy once they put surrogacy efforts 'on pause.'

Loading the player...

Tami Roman and husband Reggie Youngblood have been unsuccessful in their efforts to have a child together. She previously disclosed plans to find conceive a baby via a surrogate. However, Roman has now stated that she’s offered her husband an unusual alternative; to have a child with another woman.

Roman, known best for her gigs on reality series MTV’s The Real World: Los Angeles and VH1’s Basketball Wives, was a guest on The Real on Wednesday, when she updated co-hosts Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton that their attempts of achieving pregnancy through surrogacy are “on pause.”

Tami Roman attends BET’s “American Soul” premiere on Feb. 4, 2019 in North Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET )

With her career on the upswing – Roman has appeared on Tidal’s The Bonnet Chronicles as well as appearances in television shows like The Family Business, Vicious, The Ms. Pat Show, Saints & Sinners and Truth Be Told – she stated that she no longer wants to proceed with the grueling process of having a child and would rather avoid the exhausting efforts of egg retrieval, in-vitro fertilization, and pregnancy.

“I feel like I’m at a point where my career is starting to do and reward me for all of the time and my efforts that I’ve been in this business and a baby for me right now would just be the thing to do,” Roman said. “A baby for me right now, would just not be the thing to do.”

Roman told Beauvais and Houghton about another option she offered to Youngblood, to whom she’s been married since 2018.

“So what I offered him was an opportunity for us to take a break for a year or two and let him go find someone to have a child with. And then when he has his baby, we could get back together,” she said.

Beauvais and Houghton were surprised at Roman’s plan, asking if she would have a hand in raising her husband’s child with another woman. “I would help raise the baby,” Roman replied. Despite giving Youngblood the option to take a break from the marriage and having a child with another woman, she said she would not do the same on her end.

“I am a one penis woman,” Roman continued. “So even though we would be on break, I would not entertain any other men, because that will still be my husband. I’m just giving him the opportunity to go have a child.”

Tami Roman and her boyfriend, Reggie Youngblood (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for WE tv).

Roman explained her decision is based on the fact that Youngblood, an only child, has no children of his own and his legacy should live on. However, she said that Youngblood refused to take a break or have a child with another woman.

“He said, ‘I don’t want that.’ I fell in love with you,” she said. “You’re the woman I’m going to spend the rest of my life with. And if God put me here and I’m not supposed to have children, that’s what it is.”

Roman has two grown daughters of her own with her ex-husband, retired NBA All-Star Kenny Anderson.

Have you subscribed to the Grio podcasts, Dear Culture or Acting Up? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!