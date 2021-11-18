Hulu to highlight ‘RHOSLC’s’ Jen Shah in ‘The Housewife & the Shah Shocker’ doc

It's the second documentary from Hulu and ABC News to highlight major scandals surrounding the Real Housewives franchise

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City is getting the true-crime treatment. After a successful special on Tom Girardi and Erika Jayne, Hulu has officially announced its latest “housewives” themed documentary special, this time surrounding Jen Shah and her much- talked-about arrest and indictment.

On Thursday morning, ABC News Studios and Hulu announced their latest documentary special, The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, which promises to “dive into the bombshell accusations against The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member Jen Shah and her alleged involvement in a long-running telemarketing scheme that preyed on the elderly.”

RHOSLC made national news when, weeks after its first reunion, Shah was arrested and indicted in a federal telemarketing case. The past few weeks of the second season of the series built up to the very moment, with the previous episode showing the other ladies’ reaction in real-time to her arrest.

(Photo Credit: ABC News/Hulu)

Per Shah Shocker’s press release: “With Shah facing charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering, the show from the studio that produced the sensational The Housewife & the Hustler explores these allegations in contrast with the wealthy, successful businesswoman and ‘marketing executive’ Shah portrayed on the reality show.”

“When you think of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, I’m sorry, it’s the Jen Shah show,” someone says in the trailer. shares Another, referring to the shocking footage from March, says, “We’ve seen a lot of things on The Real Housewives, but we’ve never seen anybody be arrested.”

Another voiceover asks, “If I could talk to the people that scammed me, I would say, ‘Would you do this to your mother?”

Photo: Screengrab via Youtube/Bravo Jen Shah and her husband Sharrieff Shah (Bravo)

The documentary will interviews with Dana Wilkey, who appeared in the early seasons of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Shah’s childhood classmate Beth Hahne and her aunt Lehua Vincent. Shah’s former designer Koa Johnson also sat down for the documentary and is said to “open up about his brief time working for her.”

“She does say that she’s the Wizard of Oz, the woman behind the curtain. I think she’s the Wicked Witch of the West,” Johnson says.

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker begins streaming Nov. 29 on Hulu. Check out the trailer below:

