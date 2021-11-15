Adrienne Bailon responds to fan’s comment about not having baby with husband

"5 years & no baby? That definitely sounds like a crisis," claimed retort to Bailon's Instagram post about her wedding anniversary.

The Real co-hostess Adrienne Bailon responded to a fan who commented on an Instagram post the singer wrote commemorating her wedding anniversary.

“I can’t believe 5 years have flown by so quickly!” Bailon wrote on IG, a note that featured a clip of her sitting aside her husband, gospel singer Israel Houghton. “I always thought we’d wait for like some marriage crisis to watch the video & remember why we got married … but nah … it’s been smooth sailing over here & I just got curious! Lol.”

Adrienne Bailon (left) and husband Israel Houghton (right) attend May 2019’s Daytime Emmy Awards pre-awards networking party/gift lounge in Pasadena. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

“So we watched our wedding video & cried a little & laughed A LOT!” the former 3LW member continued, noting that she’d also shared the video on her YouTube channel.

One person commented: “5 years & no baby? That definitely sounds like a crisis,” adding a tearful emoji and tagging the show host.

Bailon responded: “Nope! Me happy with the man I chose with or without a baby—is a beautiful thing lol. You commenting this (laughing emoji) sounds like you are in crisis.” She concluded it with “Bendito,” which is Spanish for “blessed.”

Loni Love, one of Bailon’s co-hosts on The Real, reposted the interaction, adding that she wanted to give her colleague “a sincere show of love and support,” saying that “the rudeness that she has to endure is so stupid, insensitive and unnecessary.”

“Some folks believe that people on tv have no feelings,” wrote Love. “Please stop. This was a post to celebrate her love nothing else.”

“I’m only posting because she replied,” the comic continued, “but I just want us to send her positive vibes and know that all happens in God’s time.”

Back in 2018, Bailon noted that she had challenges getting pregnant. “I think that as an audience we should be sensitive to the fact that everybody doesn’t get pregnant right away,” she said on The Real, per Life and Style magazine. “I think for myself I thought it would happen so easily for me, and it just hasn’t happened that way.”

She and her husband married in 2016. The gospel star has two sons and two daughters from a previous relationship.

