Legal troubles mount as Travis Scott, Drake hit with $2 billion lawsuit

Over 165 suits have now been filed in connection to Astroworld attendees who lost their lives or were injured at Scott's ill-fated concert.

The tragic Travis Scott-helmed Astroworld Festival earlier this month, where 10 people sustained injuries that killed them, has also seen more than 165 lawsuits filed on behalf of attendees who lost their lives or were hurt at the ill-fated event. The fest featured Canadian rapper Drake as Scott’s surprise guest.

The most recent lawsuit — for $2 billion — was filed by San Antonio-based attorney Thomas J. Henry.

Travis Scott (left) and Drake (right) have a moment backstage during the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center in Feb. 2019, held in Los Angeles. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

According to The New York Post, Henry wrote in his lawsuit press release: “The defendants stood to make an exorbitant amount of money off this event, and they still chose to cut corners, cut costs, and put attendees at risk.”

“My clients want to ensure the defendants are held responsible for their actions,” he stated, “and they want to send the message to all performers, event organizers and promoters that what happened at Astroworld cannot happen again.”

Henry filed the massive lawsuit on behalf of 282 victims and lists Scott, the Nov. 5 festival organizer and star, plus Drake, Apple Music, Live Nation, the Harris County Sports and Convention Corporation and NRG Stadium — the venue where the event was held — among its targets.

The attorney has noted that another 120 victims have also reached out to him seeking representation.

Henry told Hollywood Life last week that his clients are suffering from a bevy of injuries “ranging from heart attacks, to heart issues, to brain injuries, to spinal injuries, to broken bones, broken legs, eye injuries, internal organ injuries, bruising and bleeding,” asserting that many are also traumatized and suffering emotional pain.

Kit Harrington, a forensic psychologist, spoke at a recent press conference, where he advised that attendees could also develop post-traumatic stress disorder. “I cannot think of a time in my 40-year career that there’s been a worse disaster in Houston, including the flooding and the hurricanes,” Harrington said, per Texas Public Radio. “I can’t think of a worse, profound horror for our youth than this concert because it affected everybody.”

In his Hollywood Life interview, Henry maintained that Astroworld attendees “who were injured are still very traumatized because they had to step over dead bodies. They didn’t have a choice because there was nowhere to move. These people were trapped. The crushing effect was so heavy and so hard. They couldn’t breathe. They couldn’t get out.”

He said his office is in the process of trying to ensure that phone records for both Scott and Drake — née Aubrey Drake Graham — are secured.

As previously reported, when attorney Tony Buzbee filed his whopping $750 million suit against Scott and others, he told TMZ that “no amount of money will ever make these Plaintiffs whole; no amount of money can restore human life. But, the damages sought in this case attempts to fix, help or make up for the harms and losses suffered by these Plaintiffs — nothing more and nothing less.”

