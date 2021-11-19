Young Dolph’s partner thanks fans for support following fatal shooting

Mia Jaye, the mother of Dolph's two children, reached out to fans via social media in the wake of the rapper's death in Memphis.

Mia Jaye, Young Dolph’s partner and the mother of his two children, thanked fans and supporters via social media in the wake of the rapper’s fatal shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, earlier this week.

In an Instagram Story post, Jaye wrote, “Thank you to everyone for all of your prayers, love, support, calls, messages … I may not see them all but when my eyes are not full of tears, I catch a few.”

This picture from her Instagram page shows Mia Jaye (left), the partner of recently slain rapper Young Dolph (right) and the mother of his two young children. (Photo: Screenshot/Instagram)

“Nonetheless,” she added, “all the genuine positive vibes, energy, and prayers are welcome … because Lord knows I need them…”

In another post, Jaye wrote, “God give me strength, Adolph, I love you with all my heart and soul.”

#MiaJaye spouse of #YoungDolph speaks out in days since his passing 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/XzjzDyMw19 — All Tea All Shade (@TeaTimeTips2) November 19, 2021

In yet another post, she shared a short video of their daughter and Dolph exercising, with the caption, “How am I going to tell my babies that daddy is never coming home?”

As previously reported, Young Dolph — born Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr. — was shot and killed Wednesday outside of Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies, a shop near Memphis International Airport he frequently patronized when in town from Atlanta, where he and Jaye resided.

Actress Keke Palmer recently shared a photo of Young Dolph and his family, writing, “I met @iammiajaye on an airplane with her beautiful children on her way to see her husband, laughing and talking the whole flight. When I found out her husband was Dolph, I fanned tf out.”

“The grace she exudes,” continued Palmer, “told me a lot about him.”

She and Jaye had been “cool ever since,” Palmer wrote, noting that hearing the news of the rapper’s death “breaks my heart.” She added, “I’m so sorry for your loss Mia and I’m sorry we lost you Dolph.”

Jaye is the creator of Momeo, a clothing brand, and is also a podcaster. In an Instagram post last month, she shared a photo of a t-shirt from her line which reads: “Black men deserve to grow old.”

In its caption, she wrote, “Whether I talk or post about it every day … The fact still remains, that I’m always working on the low to find partnering organizations & people who believe in this cause to help me elevate the mission. Tbh, Im always advocating for this cause and my FOREVER goal is to see more black men of old age like this handsome seasoned fellow here! #lLoveToSeeIt #BlackMenDeserveToGrowOld.”

Her partner, Young Dolph, was only 36 years old.

