Rapper Young Dolph fatally shot in Memphis

The hip hop star was killed in his hometown on Wednesday

Rapper Young Dolph was fatally shot in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn. on Wednesday outside a local cookie store. He was only 36.

As reported by TMZ, “a video from the crime scene shows his car parked outside the shop while police investigate,” the outlet reports. Scott Hall, the rapper’s attorney and friend, told the outlet that the entertainer was in town for an annual Thanksgiving giveaway.

FOX13 reported that Dolph was due at St. James Missionary Baptist Church on Friday between 2 and 5 p.m. to give out turkeys.

One week ago —-



Young Dolph at Makedas Cookies, showing love, promoting the place he stopped by often.



Today, he was shot and killed there. RIP Legend. pic.twitter.com/YccKCrJT0M — Dakarai Turner (@Dakarai_Turner) November 17, 2021

An insider claims the hip hop star, born Adolph Thornton Jr., was inside Makeda’s Cookies when a vehicle pulled up and fired through a front window– striking the artist.

Young Dolph, known for hits such as “Major” and “On the River,” was targeted in the past. In 2017, he suffered several non-fatal gunshot wounds when he was struck while standing outside a shoe store in Hollywood, and required surgery.

That same year, Blac Youngsta was accused of firing over 100 bullets at Dolph’s SUV while he was in Charlotte, NC. According to TMZ, the charges against him were eventually dropped.

Young Dolph performs onstage at night three of the STAPLES Center Concert, sponsored by Sprite, during the 2017 BET Experience at Staples Center on June 24, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

Two years later, Young Dolph had almost $500,000 in jewelry and cash stolen from his car while he had lunch at a Cracker Barrel outside of Atlanta, according to police, theGrio previously reported.

The hip hop star was at a restaurant in Fairburn, Ga., eating with another man when employees told him someone had broken into his camouflage Mercedes-Benz SUV in the parking lot, WSB reported at the time.

Police said the alleged thieves made off several items, including a Richard Mille watch valued at about $230,000 and a Patek Philippe watch valued at about $85,000. Young Dolph told police at the time it would cost about $700 to replace a side window that was damaged in the incident, WSB reported.

In 2016, Young Dolph released his debut studio album, “King of Memphis,” which peaked at number 49 on the Billboard 200 chart. The rapper was also featured on O.T. Genasis‘ hit single, “Cut It,” which was certified double platinum and peaked at number 35 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Young Dolph released his seventh album, “Rich Slave,” in 2020. The project became his highest-charting album, debuting at number four on the Billboard 200.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

Fans of the rapper are reacting to news of his death on social media, with one Twitter user writing, “Rappers plz Stay Away from your home stomping grounds after you make it. There’s never anything left for you back there except for the ill feelings of those you didn’t take with you to the top.”

Young Dolph leaves behind a son and a daughter, whom he shares with his partner, Mia Jaye.

