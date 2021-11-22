Black Twitter reacts to Doja Cat winning Best R&B category at AMAs

Some American Music Awards viewers on Twitter were perplexed by singer/rapper Doja Cat winning a soul/R&B trophy.

Doja Cat and her music live in a place that is firmly between pop music and R&B. This is why some Twitter users were perplexed by the singer/rapper taking home the award for Favorite Female Artist in the Soul/R&B category at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

“idk why they keep her in this category knowing damn well she is POP,” one now-viral tweet read.

Doja Cat attends the Balmain Festival in September as part of Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 at La Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. (Photo: Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images For Balmain)

“Why did Doja Cat win over JAZMINE SULLIVAN and H.E.R. for favorite R&B artist….what R&B music does she have?” another asked.

Alongside Doja Cat, the nominees for favorite female R&B artist were Sullivan, H.E.R., Jhené Aiko and SZA.

In accepting her award for the win, even the victor seemed shocked. “Wow. There’s a bunch of people I really wanna thank,” Doja Cat said at the podium, “and I’ve forgotten some names because I did not know this was about to happen.”

Jhene Aiko didn’t win Best Female R&B artist but Doja cat does and I just don’t understanddd what category is doja in ??! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/KL52hmvl9w — chilombooo (@chilombooo1) November 22, 2021

Her first Album and EP were mostly r&b. Why do you have to discredit her when u haven’t listened to her discography. Doja’s r&b is amazing https://t.co/gh8686n5uP — dojadog (@dojasdoggy) November 22, 2021

The singer, nominated for her 2021 release, Planet Her, won the category voted on by fans. One user explained, “This is not a Doja issue…it’s a industry issue. They categorized PH as a R&B album when it’s clearly not…the Kittens just voted where Doja was nominated.”

“Im a Huge Doja Cat fan but I’m confused how she is considered a Soul/R&B artist?! Lol #AMAs,” one fan wrote. Another opined, “This is very offensive to actual soul/r&b artists. That’s not her genre and she shouldn’t have been nominated in this category… awards really mean nothing now.”

The backlash was swift, but not directed at Doja, who is featured on tracks this year by artists ranging from City Girls, Chloe x Halle and Ariana Grande to Ari Lennox, Lil Wayne and Lil Nas X. Her hit Nicki Minaj-assisted single, “Say So (Remix),” hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Instead, music fans and awards show appreciators think the way the category is structured needs to be examined.

One Twitter user wrote that the pop star’s nomination may have larger implications.

“Just because [someone’s] black,” they posted, “doesn’t mean their music is automatically RnB /Soul…….and like we’re tired of having to have this conversation….. like more [microaggressions] and stereotypes.”

