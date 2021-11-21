2021 American Music Awards: Top 5 moments of the night

The popular award show was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles

The 2021 American Music Awards aired this Sunday, and the star-studded event did not disappoint.

Filled with must-watch performances and speeches, the AMAs is always one of the most exciting nights of the year for music fans. This year saw many of the biggest names in the industry, including host Cardi B and artists like Tyler the Creator, Silk Sonic and more take to the AMAs stage with some must-see moments.

In case you missed the ceremony, theGrio has got you covered with the top five moments of the night.

American Music Awards signage is displayed during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

All About Cardi:

As previously mentioned, Cardi B hosted the popular award show this year, with plenty of signature jokes sprinkled throughout the night.

One stand-out moment was when the rapper asked popular performer JoJo Siwa to give her the ultimate Christmas present: a performance for her daughter, Kulture. Siwa eventually accepted the request, only asking Cardi to vote for her while she continues to compete on Dancing With the Stars.

Cardi also took home the AMA for Favorite Hip-Hop song, taking a brief break from hosting to accept the award.

She quipped when accepting, “Oh my God, I’m so famous!” She then took the time to thank her fans, new and old, for “holding it down for years.” Before leaving the stage to return to her hosting duties, she explained, “Thank you, Jesus! You always have to thank Jesus!”

Tyler the Creator Brings the Cold

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BAzg80ITkkc&feature=emb_title

Tyler the Creator is never short on creativity, and it was certainly on display on the AMAs stage on Sunday night.

The rapper performed one of his latest songs in front of a snow-filled set. As snow fell from the ceiling, the performer danced, rapped, screamed and gave it all as he performed his song, “Massa.”

Chlöe Takes the Stage

Chlöe performs onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

Chlöe Bailey all but stopped the show when she performed her hit debut solo single, “Have Mercy,” at the AMAs this year. Flying down from the sky during her entrance, the performance began with an operatic rendition of the song’s intro, before reverting to its original iteration.

The singer also debuted a new dance break, staying in-sync with her many back-up dancers. Check out a clip from the high intensity performance below:

Chlöe performs at the #AMAs for the first time tonight on the XFINITY stage (2/2) #ChloeAMAs pic.twitter.com/FKb6vTYcu9 — Chloe x Halle Now 🔕 (@cxhnow) November 22, 2021

J.Lo Debuts a New Song

Jennifer Lopez took to the AMAs stage with a major moment. The multi-talented performer recently released the trailer for her upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me, in which she plays a pop star who after a strange turn of events, finds herself married to a stranger.

In this image released on November 21, Jennifer Lopez performs onstage for the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater broadcast on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MRC)

The song, “On My Way,” is a soaring love ballad, which J. Lo performed in a white dress. With simple staging, the singer performed directly to the audience members, belting out the romantic lyrics.

Check out the song below:

Mickey Guyton

Country singer Mickey Guyton has taken the music industry by storm this year, and appeared at the AMAs to perform her song, “All American.” The song is a special one for Guyton, who shared in a press release earlier this year, “this song embodies everything that makes America special…from a Texas sky to New York City lights and daisy dukes to dookie braids, despite all our differences, we are all American.”

Guyton’s performance comes just a few days after she shared the worrisome news that her infant son was rushed to the ICU, as previously reported by theGrio. She wrote, “I normally don’t do this but my son is being sent to the icu. The doctors don’t know what’s wrong. Please please pray.” Over the weekend, she shared on Instagram that her son is now on the road to a “full recovery” after severe dehydration due to a stomach bug.

