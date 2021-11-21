2021 American Music Awards: The full winner’s list

Check out all of the top winners from the 2021 American Music Awards

  |  
Nov 21, 2021
The American Music Awards were held on Sunday, Nov. 21, and some of music’s biggest and brightest names took home trophies.

With releases from artists like Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and more, 2021 proved to be a packed year for music fans. Held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, the 2021 American Music Awards celebrated these artists, with Cardi B serving as host of the ceremony.

Check out the full winner’s list from one of biggest nights in American music, below.

2021 American Music Awards - Fixed Show
Host Cardi B speaks onstage during the 2021 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for MRC)

ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

Ariana Grande 

BTS 

Drake 

Olivia Rodrigo 

Taylor Swift 

The Weeknd 

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR 

24kGoldn 

Giveon 

Masked Wolf 

Olivia Rodrigo 

The Kid LAROI 

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR 

24kGoldn ft. iann dior “Mood” 

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI” 

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” 

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” 

Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon “Peaches” 

FAVORITE TRENDING SONG 

Erica Banks “Buss It” 

Måneskin “Beggin'” 

Megan Thee Stallion “Body” 

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license” 

Popp Hunna “Adderall (Corvette Corvette)” 

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” 

Cardi B “Up” 

Lil Nas X “MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)” 

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license” 

The Weeknd “Save Your Tears” 

FAVORITE MALE POP ARTIST 

Drake 

Ed Sheeran 

Justin Bieber 

Lil Nas X 

The Weeknd 

FAVORITE FEMALE POP ARTIST 

Ariana Grande 

Doja Cat 

Dua Lipa 

Olivia Rodrigo 

Taylor Swift 

FAVORITE POP DUO OR GROUP 

AJR 

BTS 

Glass Animals 

Maroon 5 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) 

FAVORITE POP ALBUM 

Ariana Grande, Positions

Dua Lipa, Future Nostalgia

Olivia Rodrigo, SOUR

Taylor Swift, evermore

The Kid LAROI, F— LOVE

FAVORITE POP SONG 

BTS “Butter” 

Doja Cat ft. SZA “Kiss Me More” 

Dua Lipa “Levitating” 

Olivia Rodrigo “drivers license” 

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande “Save Your Tears (Remix)” 

FAVORITE MALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Chris Stapleton 

Jason Aldean 

Luke Bryan 

Luke Combs 

*Morgan Wallen 

FAVORITE FEMALE COUNTRY ARTIST 

Carrie Underwood 

Gabby Barrett 

Kacey Musgraves 

Maren Morris 

Miranda Lambert 

FAVORITE COUNTRY DUO OR GROUP 

Dan + Shay 

Florida Georgia Line 

Lady A 

Old Dominion 

Zac Brown Band 

FAVORITE COUNTRY ALBUM 

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Gabby Barrett – Goldmine

Lee Brice – Hey World

Luke Bryan – Born Here Live Here Die Here

*Morgan Wallen – Dangerous: The Double Album

FAVORITE COUNTRY SONG 

Chris Stapleton “Starting Over” 

Chris Young & Kane Brown “Famous Friends” 

Gabby Barrett “The Good Ones” 

Luke Combs “Forever After All” 

Walker Hayes “Fancy Like” 

FAVORITE MALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Drake 

Lil Baby 

Moneybagg Yo 

Polo G 

Pop Smoke 

FAVORITE FEMALE HIP-HOP ARTIST 

Cardi B 

Coi Leray 

Erica Banks 

Megan Thee Stallion 

Saweetie 

FAVORITE HIP-HOP ALBUM

Drake – Certified Lover Boy

Juice WRLD – Legends Never Die

Megan Thee Stallion – Good News

Pop Smoke – Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon

Rod Wave – SoulFly

FAVORITE HIP-HOP SONG 

Cardi B “Up” 

Internet Money ft. Gunna, Don Toliver & NAV “Lemonade” 

Lil Tjay ft. 6LACK “Calling My Phone” 

Polo G “RAPSTAR” 

Pop Smoke “What You Know Bout Love” 

FAVORITE MALE R&B ARTIST 

Chris Brown 

Giveon 

Tank 

The Weeknd 

Usher 

FAVORITE FEMALE R&B ARTIST 

Doja Cat 

H.E.R. 

Jazmine Sullivan 

Jhené Aiko 

SZA 

FAVORITE R&B ALBUM 

Doja Cat – Planet Her

Giveon – When It’s All Said And Done… Take Time

H.E.R. – Back of My Mind

Jazmine Sullivan – Heaux Tales

Queen Naija – missunderstood

FAVORITE R&B SONG 

Silk Sonic (Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak) “Leave The Door Open” 

Chris Brown & Young Thug “Go Crazy” 

Giveon “Heartbreak Anniversary” 

H.E.R. “Damage” 

Jazmine Sullivan “Pick Up Your Feelings” 

FAVORITE MALE LATIN ARTIST 

Bad Bunny 

J Balvin 

Maluma 

Ozuna 

Rauw Alejandro 

FAVORITE FEMALE LATIN ARTIST 

Becky G 

Kali Uchis 

KAROL G 

Natti Natasha 

ROSALÍA 

FAVORITE LATIN DUO OR GROUP 

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga 

Calibre 50 

Eslabon Armado 

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón De Rene Camacho 

Los Dos Carnales 

FAVORITE LATIN ALBUM 

Bad Bunny – EL ÚLTIMO TOUR DEL MUNDO

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

KAROL G – KG0516

Maluma – PAPI JUANCHO

Rauw Alejandro – Afrodisíaco

FAVORITE LATIN SONG 

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez “DÁKITI” 

Bad Bunny x ROSALÍA “LA NOCHE DE ANOCHE” 

Farruko “Pepas” 

Kali Uchis “telepatía” 

Maluma & The Weeknd “Hawái (Remix)” 

FAVORITE ROCK ARTIST 

AJR 

All Time Low 

Foo Fighters 

Glass Animals 

Machine Gun Kelly 

FAVORITE INSPIRATIONAL ARTIST 

CAIN 

Carrie Underwood 

Elevation Worship 

Lauren Daigle 

Zach Williams 

FAVORITE GOSPEL ARTIST 

Kanye West 

Kirk Franklin 

Koryn Hawthorne 

Maverick City Music 

Tasha Cobbs Leonard 

FAVORITE DANCE/ELECTRONIC ARTIST 

David Guetta 

ILLENIUM 

Marshmello 

Regard 

Tiësto 

