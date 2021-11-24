Sherri Shepherd is filling in for Wendy Williams again amid host’s ongoing health battle

Ratings for "The Wendy Williams Show" reportedly hit a season high with Shepherd guest-hosting for the ailing star earlier this month.

It’ll be at least a few more weeks before Wendy Williams is healthy enough to resume her talk show hosting duties, but The Wendy Williams Show producers seem fine with guest host Sherri Shepherd standing in for their boss in the meantime.

Shepherd confirmed on Twitter yesterday that she is indeed returning to helm Williams’ show from Monday, Dec. 13 to Friday, Dec. 17.

Actress/comedienne Sherri Shepherd (above) confirmed on Twitter Tuesday that she is indeed returning to guest-host “The Wendy Williams Show” from Monday, Dec. 13 to Friday, Dec. 17. (Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

“Guess who is back hosting The @WendyWilliams Show the week of December 13th? Me!” Shepherd tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

The former The View co-host’s previous stint as Williams’ guest host earlier this month gave Williams’ show its highest ratings of the current season, according to The New York Daily News.

The early November Wendy show episodes hosted by Shepherd received a 13% ratings boost from the previous week, good enough to tie the daytime syndicated talk show ratings for Ellen and Kelly Clarkson shows, the tabloid reported.

“I was thrilled to learn that my hosting week in November was so well received by the loyal viewers of this show,” Shepherd recently told the newspaper. “It’s not easy to do what Wendy has successfully done for so many years. I am grateful to Wendy, the entire Wendy Williams team and Wendy’s fans for trusting me to host for another week.”

It’s been nearly four years since Williams revealed on her show that she suffers from Graves’ disease. The 57-year-old media personality took a break from her hosting duties in September after she was diagnosed with Covid-19. Her show’s 13th season began on Oct. 18, after being delayed due to Williams’ health concerns, according to People.

Her show’s parent company, Debmar-Mercury, confirmed in October that complications from Williams’ chronic illnesses are delaying her return.

“She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition,” Debmar-Mercury officials said in a statement reported by Page Six. “It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.”

A slew of guest hosts — including actresses Leah Remini and Whitney Cummings, actor Michael Rapaport, plus rappers Fat Joe and Remy Ma — has been filling in for Williams since her show’s latest season began.

Williams’ brother, Tommy, denied reports over the weekend that his sister is suffering from early dementia.

The Wendy Williams Show producers confirmed on Instagram Tuesday that they’re bringing back Shepherd in response to demand from viewers. “You asked for it and we delivered,” the show wrote in an Instagram post announcing her return.

Shepherd said filling in for Williams so far has been “a dream come true.”

“I can’t wait to bring back my brand of flirty-fun, fabulous guests and feel-good excitement when I return in December,” she said.

