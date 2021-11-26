Al Roker receives surprise call from President Biden during live Thanksgiving show

Biden and Roker's bromance has been going on for years now, and the tradition continued with the "Today" co-anchor at the Macy's parade.

NBC’s Today weather anchor Al Roker continued his years-long bromance with Joe Biden on Thursday with a surprise call from the president live on-air during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in Manhattan.

Roker was interviewing a paradegoer dressed as a firefighter during Thursday morning’s annual televised procession around Central Park and down Sixth Avenue when his smartphone rang, and the president’s face popped up on the screen, per Mediaite.

NBC anchor Al Roker (left) shares a moment with President Joe Biden (right) earlier this year during the latter’s walk along Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House during inaugural celebrations in January. (Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)

“Look at who’s calling,” Roker said as he presented his phone screen to the camera. “Hello, Al. How ya doing, pal?” President Biden said after Roker answered the phone.

“Happy Thanksgiving,” added First Lady Jill Biden.

Roker went on to ask the president what his message is to the American people on this Thanksgiving holiday.

WATCH: President Biden Drops in on Al Roker at Macy's Parade and Visits Coast Guard in Nantucket for Thanksgiving https://t.co/s1etyfQSGx pic.twitter.com/eNTi6XI2Se — Tommy moderna-vaX-Topher (@tommyxtopher) November 25, 2021

“My message is after two years, you’re back. America is back, there’s nothing we’re unable to overcome, Al. You’re one of the reasons for that, pal. You’re always up, always rooting,” Biden replied.

“We appreciate it so much, Mr. President,” Roker responded. “I hope you’re able to continue watching the parade. Santa is coming.”

“I’m waiting for Santa,” Biden said.

Al Roker on the “Today” show at Rockefeller Plaza in July in New York City. (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Biden and Roker’s parade route moment-sharing has been going on for years. During former President Barack Obama‘s second inauguration event in 2013, then-Vice President Biden stepped out of the president’s motorcade as it traveled through Washington D.C. to give a firm handshake to Roker, who was covering the official march on the side of the road.

“Yes! Yes! I’m done!” Roker exclaimed after the impromptu greeting.

The duo’s exchange may have put Biden in hot water with White House security.

Biden fist bumps Al Roker on his way to the White House, just as he did in 2013 pic.twitter.com/imNQJKlEqd — Weston Blasi (@westonblasi) January 20, 2021

“I got in so much trouble for coming over during the inauguration day parade with you,” Biden told Roker with a chuckle during a subsequent interview covered by E! News.

Earlier this year, during Biden’s own presidential inauguration parade, Roker and Biden greeted each other once again, this time with a fist bump.

“We’ve gotta keep doing this,” Biden told Roker at the time.

After their exchange early Thursday, Roker jokingly questioned how Biden had obtained his phone number.

“He’s the president of the United States” Roker acknowledged. “I guess he can do that.”

