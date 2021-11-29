Nicki Minaj brings the heat while hosting ‘RHOP’ reunion, Part 4

Rapper Nicki Minaj guest-hosted the fourth and final part of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion show Sunday on Bravo.

Minaj went deep, grilling the reality show cast’s members, and she obviously knew the subject matter. Minaj questioned Mia Thornton about her past as a strip-club entertainer, and asked Dr. Wendy Osefo about her new candle business. She also drilled deep into all of the drama of the show’s season, including the tension between Candiace Dillard Bassett, her husband, Chris, and her mom, Dorothy.

“The Real Housewives of the Potomac” cast members surround their recent reunion show hosts (center) Andy Cohen and rapper Nicki Minaj. (Photo: Bravo)

For Minaj, Sunday was the result of her putting her desires into action.

In July, Minaj shared a clip from the hit reality show on Instagram and captioned it: “I’ll be hosting the reunion. LMK what y’all want me to ask chile.” Bravo personality Andy Cohen commented on the post, writing, “I want to see this.” Later, Minaj shared a screenshot of a text exchange with her publicist, who said Cohen was really interested in the idea of Minaj hosting. In an act of manifestation, the rapper made her own wish come true when she took the show’s center seat a few months later.

She dove right in.

“Candiace, your mother seems willing to destroy your husband for the world to see. So, this mama doesn’t get checked, so she’s gonna keep doing it. How did it feel to see your mom saying those things?” Minaj asked Dillard Bassett, per People magazine.

Dillard Bassett, 34, replied that the tension between the two has affected her marriage.

TONIGHT!!! Nicki Minaj on her own 1 hour segment at the #RHOP reunion. Don’t miss it at 8pm EST on Bravo TV! pic.twitter.com/7v88ftWw1b — Nicki Minaj Queendom (@QueendomCharts) November 28, 2021

“When I saw it, I absolutely checked her,” Bassett continued. “I asked her why would she say these things to someone who has always been good to her and been respectful.”

“I want to know how you checked her for humiliating your husband,” Minaj pressed, to which Dillard Bassett replied, “Well, I don’t want to disrespect my mother on national television.” She noted that she did “take a break” from her mom.

MInaj also asked Dillard Bassett about her music career; her single, “Drive Back,” premiered during the series and reportedly reached number 24 on the Billboard R&B chart. The rapper then pressed for some live singing during the reunion show.

“I can hear that you used autotune in the song ‘Drive Back,’ even though I liked that song,” she said to the aspiring recording star. “So we need to hear some acapella, child. Sing something acapella for us.”

Dillard Bassett then sang a little bit of the song, earning applause from everyone on the set.

When Minaj turned the hosting duties back over to Andy Cohen, she said, “All of you ladies, I appreciate you. I think you guys are all freaking dope. Continue to be queens, and don’t let anyone stop you,”

Cohen called her turn as a host “wildly entertaining.”

On Twitter, the rapper wrote, “Andy, thank you again. LOVED the entire team behind the scenes & loved the experience.”

Fans agreed that Minaj rocked her hosting duties like a seasoned pro. One wrote, “I really think @NICKIMINAJ deserves a special Emmy for her #RHOPReunion moderating. That was special.”

