Reality Roundup: ‘RHOP’ reunion continues, Porsha speaks on ‘RHUGT’ and more

"Basketball Wives" Shaunie O'Neal has a big announcement and Candiace Dillard Bassett is bringing the Christmas cheer.

Loading the player...

From the premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip to an engagement announcement for a Basketball Wives OG, theGrio is back with your Reality Roundup for the week.

(Credit: Bravo)

‘Potomac’ is a must-see reunion

Part 3 of The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion airs this weekend on Bravo, and fans will finally get a taste of what they’ve been waiting months for: Nicki Minaj. The sixth season of RHOP contained plenty for fans of housewives to love, filled with drama, laughs, and more, theGrio previously reported.

Minaj happens to be a huge fan of this iteration of the franchise, motivating her to shoot her shot to host the reunion earlier this year. While Andy Cohen still hosted the bulk of it, Minaj is set to host the final hour, appearing at the tail end of this week’s third installment.

In the exciting preview, the women seem to spend the first half of the episode continuing to rehash the season, with the husbands (Ray Huger, Chris Bassett and more) joining their wives on the stage. Later, Cohen heads to Minaj’s dressing room, where Minaj turns around in her makeup chair and says, “Hi Andy!”

Check out the clip below:

Candiace announces new Christmas song

RHOP season 6 also saw Candiace Dillard Bassett on her own musical journey, with the show chronicling the recording and launch of her debut album, Deep Space. This week, Bassett announced the next step in her music path: a brand new Christmas single.

Entitled “Heartbreak on Christmas,” the single will be available to stream on Nov. 26. Announcing the single to her fans on Instagram, she wrote in her caption, “It’s literally my favorite time of year! 🎄🎅🏾 So excited to share my Christmas single #HeartbreakOnChristmas available for preorder at midnight and dropping on 11/26! “

Candiace Dillard Bassett attends the launch party for the book “Not All Diamonds and Rosé: The Inside Story of The Real Housewives from the People Who Lived It” at Capitale on October 19, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Shaunie O’Neal is engaged

Next up is some exciting news in the Basketball Wives world! In an official statement to People Magazine, Shaunie O’Neal announced her engagement to Pastor Keion Henderson. She shared with the outlet, “This was one of the most magical and special days of my life, being someone that had never officially been proposed to — like no down on one knee and asked ‘will you marry me’ moment….and honestly I’m the person that thought I would never in my lifetime experience a love like this. Everything about that night was incredibly amazing.”

O’Neal shares four children with her ex-husband, Shaquille O’Neal, to whom she was married from 2002 to 2011. Henderson has a daughter from a previous marriage, and he told the outlet, “I’ve never been more loved than I am right now.”

Check out their exclusive photos below:

Porsha has some thoughts on ‘RHUGT’

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, which sees Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, Luann de Lesseps and Ramona Singer on an epic housewives vacation, premiered on Peacock a few days early, theGrio previously reported. With four episodes out, fans can’t get enough of the new crossover series 15 years in the making.

The cast of @peacockTV's #RHUGT dish on which Real Housewives are ALL STARS!



Head to YouTube to watch the full #WWHL clip now! pic.twitter.com/WYKKAIHn7f — WWHL (@BravoWWHL) November 17, 2021

While on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen, Cohen had the women play a game where they picked who they thought were “all stars” in the franchise. One name that came up: Porsha Williams, who recently left The Real Housewives of Atlanta and had frequent tension with Moore. When asked if Williams was an all-star, only her old co-star Bailey and Richards from Beverly Hills agreed she was.

Williams clearly caught wind of this, tweeting some tea that her and Gizelle Bryant (RHOP) were approached first for RHUGT.

This is so cute being that I was originally cast to head the all star show along with Gizelle. Traveling during quarantine was our issue. Booked & busy when it came back around! Watch #PorshaFamilyMatters Nov. 28th & grab my book #PursuitOfPorsha ! S/O Cynthia & Kyle 💘 https://t.co/vqIiyatJVG — Porsha Williams (@Porsha4real) November 18, 2021

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast“Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!