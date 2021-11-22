‘RHOP’ reunion: Dr. Wendy brings receipts, husbands join the stage and more

In the third part of the 'Real Housewives of Potomac' reunion, the women continue to rehash the sixth season of the hit reality series

On Sunday night, The Real Housewives of Potomac reunion continued with Dr. Wendy and Gizelle getting to the bottom of their disagreement this season, Nicki Minaj joining at the tail end of the episode, and more.

The Real Housewives of Potomac has slowly become one of the most popular cities in the massive franchise, theGrio previously reported. Season 6 saw Karen Huger, Gizelle Bryant, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo joined by newbie Mia Thornton, highlighting girls’ trips, salacious drama and plenty of laughs from the women of Potomac. One of the main storylines of the season, however, was a bubbling feud between Bryant and Osefo, all stemming from a rumor about one of the husbands.



Mia Thornton and Candiace Dillard Bassett Discuss Twitter Exchange (Photo Credit via YouTube)

Blogs, Blogs, Blogs

As many housewives fans recall, be it the blogs, Page Six, or social media, the internet and gossip have always played a big part in The Real Housewives franchise, acting as an almost extra housewife stirring the pot and bringing shade. This season saw Bryant reference a rumor alleging Dr. Wendy’s husband, Eddie Osefo, was unfaithful, multiple times. While each time she insisted she thought it was not true and wanted to bring it up to Dr. Wendy, by the time it made it back to her (by Darby), all bets were off as Dr. Wendy confronted Bryant.

Months later at the reunion, the two women were finally able to sit down and try and break down what went south. For Osefo, she doubled down sharing that if Bryant truly did not believe the rumor, she would not have said it on camera in the first place. Bryant continued to state that she never believed the rumor and was simply trying to look out for Osefo.

Robyn in the line of fire

Another relationship that shifted this season was between Dixon and Osefo, who were close in season 5. While confronting Bryant about the rumor in Williamsburg, Osefo also had choice words for Robyn, questioning the validity of her relationship to Juan Dixon. While Robyn questioned Osefo’s “energy” at the reunion, Dr. Wendy pulled out a cardboard printout receipt of facts.

Holding up the poster, Osefo reveals that Dixon had texted her about the rumor before the confrontation. What transpires is the reveal that all of this season may have been some sort of miscommunication, as Dixon revealed she genuinely thought Osefo was upset about a different rumor when she confronted them in Williamsburg. While time will tell if they can repair their relationship, at least the reunion brought a bit more clarity to the situation.

The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 6 Cast Photo (Credit: Bravo)

Enter the husbands

The husbands, like in other iterations of the franchise, play major roles in RHOP. While not every husband or significant other attended the reunion, part 3 saw Chris Bassett, Ray Huger, and Gordon “G” Thornton join the ladies on stage.

In one of the biggest moments of the night, the Bassetts confronted Thornton, who tweeted that Chris wanted to “toss her salad.” While Thornton revealed there was no truth to the comment and that it was “just a jab,” both Bassett and Osefo held her feet to the fire, asking her “what would possess her” to say something like that.

A Potomac “Moment 4 Life”

Fans have anxiously awaited rapper Nicki Minaj to step into the hosting chair, theGrio has reported. The episode saw Andy Cohen walk into Minaj’s dressing room while she prepped for her gig. While she went over which of the women she has thoughts about, Cohen revealed to Minaj, “I am excited because you actually can take sides and you’re actually gonna say your opinions!” And say her opinions she did.

At the end of the episode, Minaj steps out and surprises the women, who had no idea she would be there. Upon sitting in Cohen’s chair, all bets seemed to be off with her and the cast, with her immediately questioning Ashley Darby and asking her if she was messy because she “didn’t have a storyline.” Check out the jaw-dropping moment below:

Nicki Minaj tells Ashley that it seems like she didn’t had much of a storyline this season. (Cliffhanger) (Source @bravotv @nbcuniversal) #RHOP pic.twitter.com/XjhaWh1IQD — OMFGRealityTV (@OMFGRealityTV) November 22, 2021

