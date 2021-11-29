Will Smith pranked Jada Pinkett Smith by showing one of her sex scenes to his grandma

"I said, 'I promise you it's funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy,'" Smith recently told "The Graham Norton Show."

Will Smith clearly isn’t done sharing awkward stories and private details about his romantic life with wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

The King Richard star’s latest taboo admission is that he once showed one of his movie star wife’s sex scenes to his devout Christian grandmother right before she and Jada met for the first time, according to Insider.

Will Smith. (Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

“My grandmother Gigi is all the way down with Jesus,” Smith said during a recent episode of the UK’s The Graham Norton Show, according to Insider. “Because she didn’t know who Jada was, I put on a movie of hers and worked out that by the time Jada arrived, my grandmother would be watching the love scene.”

“When she walked in, my grandmother was in the middle of the scene and she looked up and said to Jada, ‘When I was growing up, people didn’t have to take their clothes off to make a movie.'”

It appears Jada didn’t find the prank funny, according to Smith, who told Graham Norton that his wife “took him aside later that night” and asked him what he was thinking while pulling such a stunt.

“I said, ‘I promise you it’s funny, maybe not now, but one day this is going to provide us with years of joy,'” Smith said. “We have been together for 27 years and she literally hasn’t chuckled once!”

Credit: The Graham Norton Show on YouTube

The Smiths have been spilling the beans about their sex lives — with others and each other — and the nuanced inner-workings of their unconventional marriage for some time now.

In his new self-titled memoir, Will, which hit bookshelves earlier this month, Smith revealed that after a heartbreaking end to a previous romantic relationship with a woman named Melanie during his youth, he had so much random sex as a coping mechanism that having orgasms caused him to “gag” and “vomit.”

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” Smith wrote in his new book, according to Buzzfeed. “But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena. … I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm.”

