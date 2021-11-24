Will Smith says orgasms made him ‘gag’ and ‘vomit’ after having too much sex

"I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm," the actor revealed in his new self-titled memoir.

Will Smith clearly isn’t done sharing details about his sex life.

The latest revelation from the 53-year-old star of King Richard is that, in his younger years, he was having so much sex that he used to get sick while in the middle of the act after a breakup with an ex-girlfriend named Melanie, according to Buzzfeed.

Saniyya Sidney, Will Smith and Demi Singleton attend the UK premiere of “King Richard” at Curzon Cinema Mayfair on November 17, 2021, in London. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Warner Bros.)

In his self-titled memoir, which hit store shelves on Nov. 9, Smith explained that Melanie was his first serious relationship, and when it ended after she cheated on him, he used sex as a coping mechanism.

“Up until this point in my life, I had only had sex with one woman other than Melanie,” Smith writes in his new book Will, according to Buzzfeed. “But over the next few months, I went full ghetto hyena.”

“I had sex with so many women, and it was so constitutionally disagreeable to the core of my being, that I developed a psychosomatic reaction to having an orgasm,” he continued later. “It would literally make me gag and sometimes even vomit.”

Smith and his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, have spent a lot of time explaining all the quirks of their 24-year marriage since singer August Alsina confessed in June 2020 to previously having an affair with Jada. One month later, Will and Jada confirmed most of what Alsina revealed during the infamous “entanglement” episode of Jada’s Red Table Talk show on Facebook.

In January of 2020, Smith acknowledged being insecure about his wife’s emotional connection with the late rapper Tupac Shakur, who was one of Jada’s close childhood friends. In an interview with GQ Magazine that was published in September, Will admitted Jada wasn’t the only one who had been having sex with others during their marriage.

“Jada never believed in conventional marriage,” Will told GQ. “Jada had family members that had an unconventional relationship. So she grew up in a way that was very different than how I grew up. There were significant endless discussions about, what is relational perfection? What is the perfect way to interact as a couple? And for the large part of our relationship, monogamy was what we chose, not thinking of monogamy as the only relational perfection.”

Will and Jada’s sex lives became the subject of controversy once more in October after Jada and Gwyneth Paltrow discussed the importance of couples communicating about their sexual desires in an episode of Red Table Talk.

“It’s hard,” Jada told Paltrow. “The thing Will and I talk about a lot is the journey. We started in this at a very young age, you know, 22 years old. That’s why the accountability part really hit for me because I think you expect your partner to know [what you need], especially when it comes to sex. It’s like, ‘Well, if you love me, you should know. If you love me, you should read my mind.’ That’s a huge pitfall.”

Many interpreted Jada’s comments as a negative critique of her and her husband’s sex life, which Jada refuted on Twitter days later.

Only because I got time today.

Stop making up headlines.

Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves.

Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you❣️https://t.co/wBpqSTTaGi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) October 28, 2021

“Only because I got time today. Stop making up headlines,” she tweeted in late October. “Watch the @RedTableTalk I did with @GwynethPaltrow for yourselves. Will and I have NEVER had an issue in the bedroom. Thank you.”

