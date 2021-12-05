Common wishes Tiffany Haddish happy birthday following reported breakup

"Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day," Common says of Haddish on Instagram

Common and Tiffany Haddish may no longer be a couple, but that didn’t stop the actor and three-time Grammy Award winner from wishing his former bae a happy birthday this weekend.

Haddish turned 42 on Saturday. To mark the occasion, Common sent her some of his famous positive vibes on Instagram.

“Happy Birthday to the Queen @tiffanyhaddish!” Common wrote in an Instagram post that has received more than 128,000 likes.

“One of the most beautiful and dynamic and wonderful people I’ve ever known. May the most HIGH continue to bless and shine through you. Wishing you joy, love, peace, light, and fun on your born day. Love!”

Haddish spent the day living her best life in Ciudad Amurallada, a city in Cartagena, Columbia, with some of her closest friends.

“Birthday vibes with my Longest friend @just_sel,” the comedian wrote on an IG post. “Now it [sic] time to turn up Cartagena Columbia Let’s go.”

The Night School and Like a Boss star also posted videos of herself blowing out her birthday cake, listening to locals busting rhymes and making several attempts to take a reluctant dive off a yacht into the ocean.

“Moral of the story is it’s not how you start it’s how you finish!” she wrote on IG

Common and Haddish officially ended their relationship earlier this week after reportedly dating for more than a year. People broke the news on Monday, citing sources that say both entertainers’ busy schedules were the primary cause for the breakup.

“They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source told People.

Haddish and Common met on the set of the film The Kitchen in 2019. He was Haddish’s alleged date to her Bat Mitzvah ceremony in December of that year, which sparked rumors that the two were an item. The duo enjoyed a publicized virtual date on the dating app Bumble in April of 2020 with Common sending Haddish flowers as the twosome talked, ordered dinner, and danced in their separate homes.

A year ago, Haddish told People that she and Common have a strong bond and that he treats her differently than other men in her past.

“This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out…they’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me,” Haddish told the magazine. “That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

