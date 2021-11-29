Common, Tiffany Haddish split after 1 year of dating: report

The rapper and the comedian had been dating for over a year.

Condolences are in order to another cute Black celebrity couple’s relationship. Common and Tiffany Haddish have apparently called it quits after being a couple for over a year, according to PEOPLE.

Time and distance are the apparent cause for the stars’ romantic dissolution, according to a source. “They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship,” the source stated. Common, Haddish, and their representatives have not issued a comment.

(Photo: Instagram/@TiffanyHaddish)

Common and Haddish met in 2019 on the set of the film The Kitchen. Rumors that they might be dating started in December of that year when Common was allegedly Haddish’s date to her Bat Mitzvah ceremony. Those rumors intensified in April 2020 when the Oscar, Grammy, and Emmy-winning rapper/actor had a publicized virtual date with the Emmy and Grammy-winning comic/actress on the dating app Bumble. Common sent flowers, they talked, ordered dinner, and danced in their respective homes.

Haddish would all but confirm that she and Common were more than just friends when she hinted to Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union during an Instagram Live interview that she and Common were quarantining together in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. Haddish turned her phone away from her to reveal Common standing in her kitchen and washing his hands while wearing a pink protective mask.

Later that summer, both Haddish, and Common publicly confirmed that they were a couple. First Haddish, during a July 30 episode of the podcast Steve-O’s Wild Ride! “I’m in a relationship,” Haddish said on the podcast. She said connecting with Common was “hands down the best” relationship of her life.

The following week, Common disclosed their relationship during an appearance on the ABC morning talk show, Live with Kelly and Ryan. “She’s a wonderful woman, a queen, and just a beautiful person, man,” Common said. “You know, I just care for her a lot, enjoy her, and am grateful to have her in my life. I’m happy.”

Common and Tiffany Haddish attend Toast To The Arts Presented by Remy Martin on March 2, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin)

Haddish continued to speak very highly of Common and their relationship in the coming months. In December 2020, she told PEOPLE that the two have a strong bond and he treats her differently than past men have.

“This is my first time being in a relationship with somebody who’s not trying to make me turn my light out…they’re trying to get me to make my light shine even bigger and motivate me,” Haddish said. “That is very different for me: supportive, encouraging. It’s refreshing.”

She continued, “What I love about him is I can be silly. We laugh together, and we can have really deep conversations…and we do argue, but it’s not like mean words being tossed at each other, or trying to tear each other’s character down. It’s more like grown-ups. And I don’t think I’ve ever been in a relationship where, if I have an argument with somebody, they are not calling me out on my name or trying to belittle me.”

In January, the two took part in the steaming TikTok craze, the #SilhouetteChallenge: They kissed and caressed in a haze of red light and dark shadows. Fans loved the viral video, as it clocked 620,000 views within an hour of posting.

