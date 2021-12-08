HBCU Black Print Campaign: FAMU graduate Enitan Bereola II

Florida A&M University alum Enitan Bereola II shares his pride of attending a HBCU and the impact it had on his life and businesses.

“FAMU has produced the greatest pool of Black folks in the United States of America and globally!” Bereola said proudly. Now the co-founder of Saint Miles Creative Agency, Flourish and The Bereolesque Group, Bereola can say confidently that FAMU changed his life in a positive way.

With three thriving businesses, the Hyundai HBCU Black Print Campaign spotlights the entrepreneur and each of his businesses. The Bereolaesque Group is a publishing company that holds and houses the Bereola brand. Bereola describes Saint Miles is a creative sanctuary where ideas are actualized, specifically preserving and telling stories.

(Credit: Enitan Bereola II)

The newest company, Flourysh is simply a space for us that eliminates the need to utilize other resources to find things for us. It’s a premier platform and marketplace to discover and shop black brands.

Bereola shares how Florida A&M University changed his life and helped him increase his network. “A lot of times people encourage you to network vertically and when you network horizontally with those who are your peers and those who are your classmates, as you ascend in your career, you ascend together and you meet them at the top!”, he shared.

(Credit: Enitan Bereola II)

The positive impact HBCU has had on the lives of generations of entrepreneurs and creatives will continue to inspire not only Bereola, but also the generations to come.

As an author, columnist, speaker and entrepreneur, Bereola celebrates himself with three affirmations: “Thank you Jesus,” “You cannot stay here,” and “You have to keep going and fail until you succeed.” He credits his third affirmation to his late grandfather. Bereola uses it as a tool to understand failure is only a part of the journey and losses are truly blessings in disguise if you wait long enough for the end result.

