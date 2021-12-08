HBCU Black Print Campaign: Morehouse College graduate Ahmad Barber

Barber, an alumnus of the prestigious HBCU Morehouse College and co-founder of ABDM Studios, shares how his experience at his alma mater served as a foundation for his current business endeavors

Ahmad Barber, an alumnus of the prestigious HBCU Morehouse College and co-founder of ABDM Studios, shares how his experience at his alma mater served as a foundation for his current business endeavors. The Hyundai HBCU Black Print Campaign shines light on the Morehouse man and the path he is forging with his creativity and businesses.

Barber attests that his time at Morehouse College helped him gain a sense of brotherhood and community, learning positive aspects of collaborating with other creatives.

“Attending a HBCU inspired me in a way that gave me some foundation of one, my past, my heritage and who I am, but two, help shape just a certain mindset. I think that certain mindset around community, brotherhood, coming together, not looking at everyone competitively. Those type of things inspired me to do exactly what I’m doing today!” the multipreneur shared.

(Credit: Ahmad Barber)

He currently has two separate businesses with two Black men, to which he credits his HBCU for making possible.

The ABDM Studios is a photography studio that captures images for magazines, advertisements, as well as companies abroad. Their work has been featured in magazines that don’t normally feature Black creatives and shot celebs are usually shot by Black creatives.

ABDM is breaking barriers on many levels. The blooming business has made strides in the Black community by showing that anything is possible.

(Credit: Shift 4 Photography)

With the ongoing success and personal growth Barber has experienced, he shared how he celebrates himself and his work with three affirmations: “God first,” “This is only the beginning” and “Patience is key.”

“I am Boundless!” is Barber’s daily mantra and that he is. With a growing platform that offers a new perspective of mixing fashion photography and portraits, the sky’s the limit for the Morehouse man.

