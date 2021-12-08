NFL star Aldon Smith arrested for felony DUI causing injury

TMZ reports that Smith was arrested at the scene of a two-car crash in San Mateo County, where someone suffered a minor injury.

NFL player Aldon Smith, a defensive end who is currently a free agent, has been arrested on a felony charge of DUI causing injury after being involved in a two-car accident in Northern California.

TMZ is reporting that Smith was arrested at the scene of the crash in San Mateo County, where someone suffered a minor injury.

The 32-year-old Smith has been arrested for DUI several times over the years. He was ordered to undergo treatment at a residential rehabilitation facility in 2017 for an incident two years prior — when he hit a parked car while under the influence and fled the scene.

Aldon Smith, shown in a 2015 NFL game playing with the Oakland Raiders, was arrested for felony DUI. (Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The embattled football star was arrested earlier this year on a charge of second-degree battery for an incident in a New Orleans coffee shop.

Smith most recently played for the Dallas Cowboys during the 2020 season, and he was signed to a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks for the 2021 season but was released before play began.

TMZ is reporting that Smith’s bail in the most recent incident was set at $50,000, and he is still in custody in San Mateo County.

In a 2020 interview with TMZ Sports, Smith said, “God has blessed me with talent. And one of the talents is my natural gift to play ball, to be an athlete.”

Aldon Smith

“So, I still feel young. I don’t have the mileage on my body. I still feel great when I go to the gym,” he said. “I still feel young and fresh. So, if anything, I’m looking forward to what I’m going to be able to do out there.”

He said he was working to be “an overall better person.”

“My goal is to pick up where I left off,” Smoth contended. “That just means I always work hard. I always play hard. I want the same thing out of my teammates, and I’m sure those guys in the locker room feel the same way, and with that mentality, the sky is the limit. I think as long as we do what we need to do and everybody plays to their potential, anything’s possible.”

