Michael Strahan shares items he will bring to space

The Good Morning America host is set to travel as an "honorary guest" of the Blue Origin flight Dec. 9.

Loading the player...

Michael Strahan is heading to space. In a recent interview, the Good Morning America anchor broke down what personal items he plans on bringing with him as he travels past the earth’s atmosphere.

Strahan will be an honorary guest of Jeff Bezos and his rocket company Blue Origin when he joins them on Thursday, theGrio previously reported. Breaking the news on GMA in November, Strahan said, “Blue Origin, they approached me and they asked if I wanted to be a crew member and without hesitation, I said ‘Yes.'”

Now, a day ahead of his adventure, Strahan is revealing exactly what he plans on bringing with him, in an exclusive interview with PEOPLE.

My new team and I connected with my other team at @GMA to discuss our launch tomorrow!! #ICYMI #BlueOrigin #Space pic.twitter.com/36RhNBYRar — Michael Strahan (@michaelstrahan) December 8, 2021

Former New York Giants player Michael Strahan speaks during the ceremony to retire his number at half time of the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on November 28, 2021 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Strahan’s personal items are all pretty small as the former NFL player has to abide by a 3-pound weight limit. These items include shell casings — 12 to be exact — from the 12-gun salute performed at his father Gene Strahan‘s funeral. He is also bringing his Super Bowl XLII Ring and Pro Football Hall of Fame Ring of Excellence.

He will also take along two watches on his journey: his maternal grandfather’s pocket watch and “a rare De Bethune DB28 Kind of Blue timepiece with a celestial face and moon-phase function.” Finally, the TV personality will bring his ABC and FOX employee ID cards, a pearl necklace from his girlfriend Kayla Quick‘s late grandmother, and a $2 bill.

Strahan also partnered with Blue Origin for a limited edition hoodie, which is on the Shop Blue Origin website now. He shared with PEOPLE when discussing the pullover, “Whether my New York Giants jersey, a concert t-shirt, or a suit for your wedding day, what we wear can help define significant moments in life. Not only does the clothing make you feel good in the moment, it ties to memories that live on.”

Michael Strahan on stage Daymond John interviews him during the 2021 Black Entrepreneurs Day at The Apollo Theater on October 06, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

“I am excited to be able to create this limited-edition collaboration with Blue Origin to not only commemorate this once in a lifetime moment – but it gives fans of space travel the chance to share in this journey with me,” Strahan said.

As previously mentioned, Strahan has not held back his excitement when it comes to being a part of Blue Origin and the technological advancements being made in space travel.

“I wanted to go to space. I think being there at first launch, it really was mind-blowing…I do believe [space tourism] will bring about technological breakthroughs and also innovations to us here on Earth and I just wanted to be a part of it,” he shared on GMA in November.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Acting Up”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!